BookNook Appoints Seasoned Education Industry Leader Brad Baumgartner as Chief Executive Officer

BookNook, a leading provider of effective high-impact literacy and tutoring solutions for schools and students, today announced the appointment of Brad Baumgartner as Chief Executive Officer. Baumgartner will draw from his more than two decades of experience as a leader in the education industry to drive a new chapter of strategic growth for BookNook. Former CEO and BookNook founder Michael Lombardo will transition to Chairman of the Board of Directors.

"I am honored to be afforded the opportunity to lead this amazing organization and will continue prioritizing the mission while living our values and strategically growing the company," Baumgartner said. "Tutoring should be available to every learner in need of additional support, and BookNook is uniquely positioned to deliver on the vast potential of remote tutoring."

Before joining BookNook, Baumgartner served in various leadership roles in the education industry. He has been integral to the growth of successful education companies, such as Learnosity, Questar Assessment and ConnectEDU. Baumgartner's background in domestic and international markets, combined with his focus on revenue growth and scalable business operations, will enable BookNook to expand its reach, increase its market penetration and achieve greater scale. Baumgartner will lead the company in its next chapter dedicated to its mission of ensuring equitable access to rigorous and engaging instruction through technology innovation.

"Brad's record of success in building education companies speaks for itself, and we're pleased to welcome his leadership to the BookNook team," said Felipe Sommer, a member of BookNook's Board of Directors. "We also want to thank Michael for his contributions to building BookNook, bringing his vision, passion and tireless efforts to create a powerful solution that has had a positive impact on driving student outcomes across the country."

Founded in 2016, BookNook provides high-impact tutoring and engaging learning materials to close the learning equity gap. Its unique tutoring programs help students build authentic connections with tutors, further supporting their growth and development. In addition, a study with the Consortium for Policy Research in Education (CPRE), based at Teachers College, Columbia University, shows a clear link between BookNook participation and student literacy development.

"When I started BookNook, I envisioned ensuring all students had equal opportunities to excel in reading," Lombardo said. "I'm proud of our work over the years to meet that vision with various initiatives, including our equity-based pricing model. As demand continues to grow, we must evolve to meet those needs. I am confident that through Brad's leadership and the dedication of the entire BookNook team, the company will continue to expand its reach and student impact."

About BookNook

BookNook is a comprehensive literacy intervention program, providing instruction through a synchronous teaching and learning platform, standards-aligned curriculum and tutoring services. Since 2016, BookNook has served more than 500 school districts and non-profit partners across 38 states. A 2022 research study with the Consortium for Policy Research in Education suggests a clear link between high-impact tutoring with BookNook and literacy scores. BookNook is committed to bridging the literacy opportunity gap by scaling technology innovation to reach students through its network of experienced and vetted tutors. For more information, visit http://www.BookNook.com.

