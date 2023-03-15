Divi Resorts Launches New Mobile App to Help Guests Book & Plan Vacations

Travelers can book a stay, speed up check-in, explore special offers, discover resort details, plan a vacation, and more from the palm of their hand with Divi Resorts' new app.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Divi Resorts is thrilled to announce the launch of a brand new mobile application designed to help travelers book a stay, speed up check-in, explore special offers, discover resort details, plan a vacation, and more, all from one central location. Built with travelers and guests in mind, the app serves as a one-stop shop for all things Divi Resorts.

"We've been hard at work developing and perfecting this app to help travelers learn more about Divi Resorts and make it even easier to plan the perfect vacation and enhance their stay once checked in," said Marco Galaverna, President and COO of Divi Resorts. "With tons of features, including express check-in, information on island adventures, resort details, and more, this app is a game-changer."

Travelers can download the app from the app store on their phone by searching for "Divi Resorts" or by clicking the links below from their mobile devices.

Android: Download from Google Play

iOS: Download from App Store

Once the download is complete, travelers can explore, discover, and stay in touch all from one convenient location. Features include:

Promotions & Special Offers

Island Information

Availability & Pricing

Booking Information

Resort Details

Before arriving at the resort, vacationers can access helpful information to make their stay more enjoyable with features like:

Express Check-In

Resort Activity Schedule

Review Your Reservation

Concierge Services

Itinerary Planning

Packing List Assistance

Directions to the Resort

Book a Rental Car

During their stay, guests can use the app to get the most out of their vacation and navigate around the resort with the following features:

Resort Specials

Resort Maps

Resort Directory

Restaurant, Spa, & Amenity Information

Local Weather Reports

Should guests need any further assistance, they can always contact a Divi Reservation Specialist by phone at 1-800-367-3484 or via email at guest.relations@diviresorts.com.

Divi Resorts destinations on Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten feature a wide range of on-site amenities, including sparkling freshwater pools, relaxing hot tubs, exhilarating land and water sports, diving and snorkeling, top-notch restaurants and bars, indulgent spas, and so much more.

Divi Resorts backs its bookings with a pay over time program, a best price guarantee, and optional trip insurance. Divi also recently partnered with The Guestbook, a cash back rewards program to help travelers get money back in their pockets. To score these rewards, travelers simply need to click the "Enroll in The Guestbook" box at checkout.

About Divi Resorts: The Caribbean vacation expert for over 50 years, Divi Resorts features a collection of seven premium resorts spanning the five stunning islands of Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. Divi Resorts offers a cash back rewards program, a best price guarantee, optional travel insurance, travel agent rates, a Divi Devotion Discount, and other programs. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit http://www.diviresorts.com.

*Mobile app features and benefits are subject to change without notice and may not be available for all resorts.

