Desktop Metal Qualifies Copper Alloy C18150 on the Production System™ with Sandvik Additive Manufacturing and Top Five Global Automaker

Also known as chromium zirconium copper, C18150 is a high-strength, high-conductivity copper alloy commonly used in thermal transfer applications, such as electrical connectors, welding electrodes, as well as other electrical and electronic components

A global automaker is now testing a unique 3D printed part design, which is being developed for a future production application, in C18150 using Sandvik's Osprey ® metal powder

metal powder Desktop Metal and Sandvik Additive Manufacturing will discuss details of this joint automotive project during a presentation at AMUG 2023, held March 19-23 in Chicago

With the addition of C18150, Desktop Metal now offers a world-leading 23 metal materials on its binder jet 3D printing systems, which includes the Shop System™, Production System™, and X-Series platforms

Desktop Metal, Inc. DM, a global leader in additive manufacturing technologies for mass production, in collaboration with Sandvik Additive Manufacturing, a world-leading producer of gas atomized metal powders, and a top five global automotive manufacturer, today announced that copper alloy C18150 has been DM Qualified for binder jet 3D printing on the Production System™.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230315005176/en/

The Production System platform features high-speed Single Pass Jetting (SPJ) technology on two models: the P-1, for research and development of binder jetting projects for serial production, and the P-50, the world's fastest metal binder jet system, offering the lowest cost per part, with SPJ technology.

Sandvik Osprey developed and provided C18150 powder that routinely delivered as-sintered densities of 98-99% when printed on the P-1, allowing the automaker to deliver a unique component design that is targeted for high-volume production on the Production System™ P-50 after additional development.

Chromium zirconium copper offers a combination of strength, conductivity, and corrosion resistance that makes it suitable for a wide range of industrial and commercial applications. It's also able to withstand service temperatures up to 500°C, making it ideal for certain applications in the automotive industry.

"We are proud to announce that chromium zirconium copper is now a qualified material, bringing our world-leading portfolio of binder jet materials to 23 metals," said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. "Simultaneous with our C18150 announcement, we're also announcing 304L qualification on the Shop System and Ti64 customer-qualification on the Production System, which demonstrates how our Team DM experts are collaborating with customers on application-specific material and part qualification projects for future Additive Manufacturing 2.0 production."

Desktop Metal and Sandvik will discuss details of this project at AMUG 2023, held March 19-23 in Chicago. The topic will be part of a panel discussion from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, in the Joliet Room at the Hilton Chicago. The company will also provide an update on binder jetting of Ti64 and Al6061.

Our Material Qualification Process

Because Desktop Metal binder jet technology can 3D print almost any powder, the company has a tiered material qualification system for metals to signify the varying levels of material property results produced by our technology:

DM Qualified : Printing and sintering profiles developed by DM, with fully characterized material and mechanical properties. Meets MPIF or other similar standards, where available.

: Printing and sintering profiles developed by DM, with fully characterized material and mechanical properties. Meets MPIF or other similar standards, where available. Customer-Qualified : These materials have been qualified by our customers with their own standards and are being successfully printed for their own applications.

: These materials have been qualified by our customers with their own standards and are being successfully printed for their own applications. R&D Materials: Initial testing completed by DM demonstrating binder and process compatibility. Printing and sintering profiles are under final development.

Learn more at desktopmetal.com/materials.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal DM is driving Additive Manufacturing 2.0, a new era of on-demand, digital mass production of industrial, medical, and consumer products. Our innovative 3D printers, materials, and software deliver the speed, cost, and part quality required for this transformation. We're the original inventors and world leaders of the 3D printing methods we believe will empower this shift, binder jetting and digital light processing. Today, our systems print metal, polymer, sand and other ceramics, as well as foam and recycled wood. Manufacturers use our technology worldwide to save time and money, reduce waste, increase flexibility, and produce designs that solve the world's toughest problems and enable once-impossible innovations. Learn more about Desktop Metal and our #TeamDM brands at www.desktopmetal.com.

About Sandvik Additive Manufacturing

Sandvik Additive Manufacturing has a world-leading position in metal powder with the widest range of AM-alloys on the market. The company has also made sizeable investments into a wide range of AM printing technologies since 2013. Adding 160 years of leading expertise in materials technology, 75 years in post processing methods like metal cutting, sintering and heat treatment, Sandvik has well established and leading competence across the entire AM-value chain. In 2019, Sandvik acquired a significant stake in BEAMIT, a leading European-based AM service provider, and after this, the BEAMIT Group has acquired 100% of ZARE and 3T Additive Manufacturing, bringing together three leading AM service bureaus in Europe – to create one of the largest independent AM service providers in the world, serving the most demanding industries.

Sandvik AB is a global, high-tech engineering group with approximately 40,000 employees and sales of approximately 112 billion SEK in about 150 countries (2022). The company was founded in Sweden in 1862 and is listed on the Stockholm stock exchange since 1901.

Learn more about Sandvik Additive Manufacturing:

https://www.metalpowder.sandvik

https://www.additive.sandvik

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties set forth in Desktop Metal, Inc.'s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Desktop Metal, Inc. assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230315005176/en/