Oportun Expands Executive Team with Key New Hires

Chief Product Officer, Irfan Ganchi, joins from Meta

Chief Technology Officer, Deepak Rao, joins from SoFi

SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun OPRT, a mission-driven fintech and digital banking platform, today announced that it is adding two key members to its executive team, Irfan Ganchi, who joins as the company's Chief Product Officer, and Deepak Rao, Oportun's new Chief Technology Officer. Both new additions will report directly to Oportun's CEO, Raul Vazquez.

Irfan Ganchi comes to Oportun from Meta, where Ganchi was responsible for product management of B2C services marketplaces, Ecosystem Growth & AdTech products for Reality Labs, and most recently Fintech Platforms . Prior to Meta, Ganchi was a senior product leader at Uber and Amazon, among others. Ganchi has a Masters degree in Management Science and Engineering from MIT and a Bachelors Degree in Engineering from Osmania University.

Deepak Rao joins Oportun from SoFi, where he was VP of Engineering. Prior to SoFi, Rao spent nearly two decades at Microsoft in a variety of technology and executive roles. Rao has a Masters degree in Computer Engineering and a Bachelors degree in Computer Engineering from Case Western Reserve University.

"Choosing the right leaders for our product and technology organizations is essential as we continue expanding our mission and providing our members with a comprehensive digital banking platform to serve their daily borrowing, savings, budgeting, and spending needs," said Raul Vazquez. "In Deepak and Irfan, we have found highly experienced leaders with great vision and commitment to our mission of empowering all our members to build a better financial future, and we are all eager to start building together."

About Oportun

Oportun OPRT is a digital banking platform that puts its 1.9 million members' financial goals within reach. With intelligent borrowing, savings, budgeting, and spending capabilities, Oportun empowers members with the confidence to build a better financial future. Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $15.5 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.3 billion in interest and fees, and helped our members save an average of more than $1,800 annually. For more information, visit Oportun.com.



Investor Contact



Dorian Hare

(650) 590-4323

ir@oportun.com

Media Contact

Usher Lieberman

(650) 769-9414

usher.lieberman@oportun.com