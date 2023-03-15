Mission-Driven Ad Agency Common Good Achieves B Corp Certification

DENVER, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health and happiness advertising agency Common Good has been granted B Corp status—a private certification of for-profit companies of social and environmental performance—by nonprofit B Lab . The shop creates advertising and transforms business for brands on a mission to change the world.

Common Good has learned that doing what's right can impact its own success. More importantly, it strengthens the community, minimizes impact to the planet, and gives its staff a sense of purpose.

B Lab certifies companies based on how they create value for non-shareholding stakeholders, such as their employees, the local community, and the environment. Certified B Corporations meet the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability, and aspire to use the power of markets to address social and environmental problems. B Corps become certified through rigorous verification by B Lab and must meet strict standards to join a global community of leaders using business as a force for good.

"Becoming a certified B Corp shows the world that we actually walk the walk when it comes to using business to better the world," said Kelly Reedy, CEO at Common Good. "We're excited to join a movement of peer companies that think in the same way, and proud to further the conversation of what purpose a business should serve."

B Corporations were first certified in 2007, and today, there are more than 6,000 in 80 countries. Any company—regardless of size, legal structure, or industry—can become a B Corporation, however, most are privately held small- and medium-sized businesses. It took Common Good two years to complete the thorough application and amendment process.

Being certified is just one more way to demonstrate that a company is using business as a source for doing good—and to show proof that they are accountable.

About Common Good

Common Good is an advertising, design, experience and business transformation company. We focus on building, scaling and innovating businesses that are on a mission to change the world for the better and increasing their positive impact on people's lives and communities. We are known as the Health & Happiness Agency. For more than 50 years, we have worked with leading brands in the areas of physical and mental wellness, organic and plant-based foods and beverages, clean energy, clean beauty, spa, outdoor apparel, adventure travel, sustainability and social impact. Common Good is part of AMIN Worldwide, a global network of 50-plus independent agencies in more than 30 countries. Learn more at www.commongood.co .

About B Lab

B Lab is a nonprofit organization that serves a global movement to redefine success in business so that all companies compete not only to be the best in the world, but the best for the world. B Lab drives this systemic change through a number of interrelated initiative: 1) building a community of Certified B Corporations to make it easier for all of us to tell the difference between "good companies" and good marketing; 2) passing legislation to accelerate growth of social entrepreneurship and impact investing (32 states have already passed benefit corporation legislation); 3) developing B Analytics, a customizable platform for measuring, benchmarking, and reporting on impact 4) providing free, powerful tools for businesses to measure, compare and improve their social and environmental performance (more than 40,000 businesses use B Lab's free B Impact Assessment). For more information, visit www.bcorporation.net , www.banalytics.net and www.benefitcorp.net .

