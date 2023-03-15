NTT Enters the Global Consumer Electronics Market with NTT sonority "nwm" Earphones Equipped with World-First Technology

NTT sonority's audio brand nwm, featuring Personalized Sound Zone (PSZ) technology enhances safety and comfort while eliminating sound leakage

NTT sonority, Inc. (President: Hiroshi Sakai), a member of the NTT Group, one of the world's largest technology and business solutions companies, has entered the consumer electronics market via the development of an entirely new type of earphone using a unique technology called the "Personalized Sound Zone" (PSZ). The company has announced plans to commercially release the world's first open-ear PSZ technology developed by NTT Corporation (NTT) that locks audio into a small, individualized space. Crowdfunding for the wireless model nwm MBE001 on-ear speakers equipped with PSZ technology will begin on March 27, 2023, through Indiegogo (Links to Indiegogo website). NTT sonority's audio brand nwm will continue to enhance its products with PSZ at their core, maximizing consumer safety and allowing users to experience the comfort of being connected through sound without having to worry about sound leakage.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230315005437/en/

NTT sonority's New Wave Maker (nwm) audio brand was created in November 2022 with the goal of creating an optimal audio experience. The company aims to expand its audio solutions to address future ways of working and living by creating not just a sense of immersion, but the comfort of being connected.

The NTT sonority nwm earphones achieve this goal through the product's PSZ technology that enhances user safety and comfort by locking the sound of the device in a 360-degree space within a few centimeters from the ear. This enables the user to listen to the sound emitted from the earphones as well as ambient sounds in their environment simultaneously―all without disturbing others. Unlike conventional audio-listening solutions, NTT sonority's PSZ earphones allow users to more easily multitask or maintain conversations with family, friends or colleagues while also listening to music, podcasts, videos, ambient sounds in nature and more.

Additional product features include:

Enhanced Comfort: Weighing only about 3.4 ounces each, the earphones feature a lightweight, open-ear design that maximizes comfort. nwm earphones eliminate the pressure and vibration of bone conduction earphones, so users can enjoy wearing them for the entire day. Featuring a speaker unit that is located above the ear, users can experience natural sound as if wearing speakers in their ears. The earphones also seamlessly connect with various devices.

Microphone Function Enabling Natural Communication: The open-ear design of the PSZ earphones features a microphone function that does not muffle your voice, making them a perfect option for those working remotely or taking online classes.

Breakthrough PSZ Technology: PSZ technology is a new acoustic technology developed by NTT based on the principles of sound, setting it apart from bone conduction technology and directional speakers. The product employs the audio principle of opposite-phase soundwave cancellation, the phenomenon where two sound waves of different phases cancel each other out. PSZ technology features a special hardware design that allows users to lock audio into a small, individualized space around their ears. PSZ technology enables new forms of communication that fuse the digital with reality, including, but not limited to: Remote work & Housework : Enjoy your audio without worrying about disturbing family members or roommates. You can also respond to phone calls and requests from family members. Jogging, walking, commuting across town : Remain aware of your surroundings, including surrounding traffic conditions and oncoming cars and bicycles, while enjoying your audio. Simultaneous real and online multilingual international conferences : Providing simultaneous interpretation that allows you to participate in conferences without time lag.

PSZ technology is a new acoustic technology developed by NTT based on the principles of sound, setting it apart from bone conduction technology and directional speakers. The product employs the audio principle of opposite-phase soundwave cancellation, the phenomenon where two sound waves of different phases cancel each other out. PSZ technology features a special hardware design that allows users to lock audio into a small, individualized space around their ears.

Crowdfunding of the product has been carried out in Japan since last winter. NTT sonority is expanding its crowdfunding effort through the launch of a campaign for nwm MBE001 on the crowdfunding website Indigogo (Links to Indiegogo website). The goal of this campaign is to provide customers with access to this revolutionary product at a discounted price.

NTT sonority will also soon launch a wired model of its personal ear speaker - nwm MWE001. Also equipped with PSZ technology, the nwm MWE001 model will go on sale on select online sites soon. This lightweight model weighs only around 3.1 ounces for both ears. The wired model also does not need to be recharged, so the product is always readily available for use. The planned launch price will be announced shortly.

nwm MBE001 Product Specifications

Model Dynamic Unit Φ0.47" (12mm) Frequency Response 100 Hz ～ 20,000 Hz​ Bluetooth® Version Bluetooth Specification Version 5.2​​ Profile ​A2DP, HFP, AVRCP​ Supported Audio Format(s) SBC, AAC, aptX Microphone ECM (Omni-directional) Battery Li-ion Battery​ Battery Life* (continuous music playback time) ​Max. 6 hours Battery Charge Time​* ​Approx. 2.5 hours ​Waterproof Standard IPX2 equivalent ​Material (ear hook) Polypropylene ​Material (ear cushion) Elastomer Weight (one earphone)​ ​Approx. 3.4 oz. (9.5 g)​

*Varies depending on usage conditions and usage environment.

nwm MWE001 Product Specifications

Model Dynamic Unit Φ0.47" (12mm) Output audio pressure level 84 dB Frequency Response 100 Hz - 20 000 Hz Maximum input 40 mW Impedance 32 Ω Cord length 3.93 ft. (1.2 m) Microphone ECM（Omni-Directional） Input plug Φ0.13"(3.5 mm) ４-pole

stereo mini-plug (gold plated) Weight (excluding cord) Approx. 3.1 oz. (9 g)

NTT sonority

NTT sonority, the company behind the nwm brand, was established in September 2021 with the aim of creating a new lifestyle by providing an unprecedented level of comfort in the acoustic space through cutting-edge audio signal processing technology. The company's three technologies sort, confine, and pick up specific sounds to provide the optimal audio for any business or user.

For more information on PSZ technology:

NTT R&D: https://www.rd.ntt/e/research/JN202010_7509.html

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230315005437/en/