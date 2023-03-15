Aprio Soars to 26 on Accounting Today's Annual Top 100 Firms List, Named Fastest-Growing in U.S.

CPA-led business advisory firm additionally ranked as the largest firm headquartered in the Southeast and a Top Tax Firm in the annual report

ATLANTA, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nationally recognized business advisory and CPA firm Aprio, LLP is proud to announce the firm has ranked 26th on the Top 100 Firms list and 1st as the Fastest-Growing Firm in the U.S. by Accounting Today. Rising from the 35th ranking last year, Aprio experienced 86 percent revenue growth in 2022.

"Aprio's consistent growth over the last several years is a testament to our people-first, purpose-driven culture and our dedication to providing exceptional experiences for our team and clients," said Richard Kopelman, Aprio's CEO & Managing Partner. "We measure our success by the success of our clients, and that's how we've made strategic decisions around scaling our capabilities. Aprio recruits and develops the profession's top talent, ensuring we can deliver the greatest impact to our growing client base."

Accounting Today's annual list surveys 300 professional services firms from around the country that offer at least some accounting services. The ranking is measured by year-over-year revenue, office, and employee growth. The firm was additionally recognized as the No. 1 largest firm headquartered in the Southeast as well as a Top Tax Firm in the annual report.

This year, Aprio has also been recognized by the Atlanta Business Chronicle as a 2023 Pacesetter, which honors private companies that have experienced a two-year growth of more than 50 percent and significant employee growth.

