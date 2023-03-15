Oyster Digital Solutions Introduces OysterVPN for Online Privacy and Streaming

Oyster Digital Solutions has introduced OysterVPN as an advanced VPN service that enables privacy on the internet and unblocks streaming platforms from anywhere.

DUBLIN, Ireland (PRWEB) March 15, 2023

Oyster Digital Solutions has announced the launch of its VPN service called OysterVPN. The VPN service is designed to protect user privacy on the internet, secure internet traffic, and enable access to geo-restricted streaming services through dedicated streaming servers. OysterVPN is built from the ground up with privacy and security at its core. The VPN utilizes powerful encryption for security against cyber threats and helps users hide browsing history from online surveillance. It's a robust tool that instantly gives private access to the internet by masking the user's IP address through secure VPN servers located worldwide."We designed OysterVPN by putting the principles of privacy at the foundation. Encryption is the marquee feature of OysterVPN that will allow users to protect themselves against online surveillance and cyber threats. Our goal is to deliver an advanced VPN service that enables privacy and true freedom on the internet." said Jason Gray, Head of Marketing at OysterVPN



The OysterVPN app offers a modern look and feel and intuitive navigation. Users can browse the list of global VPN servers and connect instantly to any of them. The VPN app hosts various other options such as the ability to choose between VPN protocols, auto-connect, split tunneling, and more.



Dedicated Streaming Servers

OysterVPN has dedicated streaming servers that allow customers to access streaming services like Hulu, Amazon Prime, Peacock TV, Showtime, HBO Max, Netflix, and many more that are not available worldwide. With an unlimited data policy, users can enjoy streaming for hours in 4K quality with complete freedom.



OysterVPN uses powerful AES 256-bit encryption - the best symmetric encryption standard in the world. It scrambles your data into an unreadable format for security against cyber threats. Any third party monitoring the network traffic cannot read or modify your data.



OysterVPN hides the IP address, geographic location, and online activities of the user on the internet. The VPN creates an encrypted tunnel between the user and the VPN server to pass data securely over the internet.



Global VPN Server Network

The growing list of VPN servers includes 10+ countries at launch, such as the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Germany, and more. The OysterVPN app gives convenient access to all VPN locations.



Trust is a crucial factor for protecting privacy when it comes to using a VPN server to access the internet. OysterVPN is a zero-logs VPN service that does not track or log the online activities of its users. Based in the Irelands, OysterVPN is committed to protecting user privacy thanks to the privacy-friendly laws of the country.



OysterVPN is available for Windows, iOS, and Android. The VPN can also be configured on routers, making OysterVPN compatible with virtually any device. Supported platforms also include Roku, Fire TV, Kodi, Xbox, PlayStation, Smart TVs, and more."This is just the beginning for us. We have a roadmap to make OysterVPN a leading VPN service in the industry. Stay tuned for more exciting updates from us!" - Jason GrayOysterVPN is now available to download from its website, App Store, and Play Store with three subscription plans: 1-Month, 6-Months, and 1-Year. In celebration of the launch, OysterVPN is offering 1 month free with the 1-Month plan.About Oyster Digital Solutions

Oyster Digital Solutions is a group of cybersecurity experts that aims to deliver technologies to accelerate the vision of a more secure digital future. Our belief that every individual has the right to privacy serves as the foundation for everything we do.

Marketing contact:

Jason Gray

jason.gray@oystervpn.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2023/3/prweb19182498.htm