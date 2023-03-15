Housing starts increased in February

OTTAWA, ON, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The standalone monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada increased 13% in February (243,959 units) compared to January (216,514 units) according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

The monthly SAAR of total urban (centres 10,000 population and over) starts increased 16%, with 222,663 units recorded in February. Multi-unit urban starts increased 18% to 173,745 units, while single-detached urban starts increased 8% to 48,918 units.

The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 21,296 units.

The trend in housing starts was 255,735 units in February, down 2% from 259,830 units in January. The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

"After hitting its lowest level since September 2020, the monthly SAAR of housing starts rebounded in February, while the six-month trend declined slightly. Among Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, only Toronto recorded an increase in total SAAR housing starts in February, up 55%. Montreal declined 31% and Vancouver declined 43%. February's housing starts provided much needed new housing supply nationally, but in order to improve affordability, we need to find innovative ways to deliver more supply and to keep building at a higher pace," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist.

Key Facts:

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.

Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the March housing starts data on April 19 at 8:15 AM ET .

at . CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

As a trusted source of housing information, CMHC provides unbiased housing-related data, research, and market information to help close knowledge gaps, and deepen understanding of complex housing issues to inform future policy decisions. Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

N.-L.

21 14 -33 11 2 -82 32 16 -50 P.E.I.

5 8 60 10 16 60 15 24 60 N.S.

67 55 -18 120 240 100 187 295 58 N.B.

17 20 18 2 12 ## 19 32 68 Atlantic

110 97 -12 143 270 89 253 367 45 Qc

257 206 -20 2,312 2,218 -4 2,569 2,424 -6 Ont.

1,333 1,176 -12 5,703 5,946 4 7,036 7,122 1 Man.

155 123 -21 510 524 3 665 647 -3 Sask.

102 36 -65 152 412 171 254 448 76 Alta.

918 813 -11 1,289 1,448 12 2,207 2,261 2 Prairies

1,175 972 -17 1,951 2,384 22 3,126 3,356 7 B.C.

532 370 -30 1,937 2,354 22 2,469 2,724 10 Canada (10,000+) 3,407 2,821 -17 12,046 13,172 9 15,453 15,993 3 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 30 18 -40 84 77 -8 114 95 -17 Barrie

41 42 2 21 144 ## 62 186 200 Belleville - Quinte West 18 7 -61 0 29 ## 18 36 100 Brantford

24 30 25 6 53 ## 30 83 177 Calgary

398 391 -2 761 847 11 1,159 1,238 7 Chilliwack

28 10 -64 21 5 -76 49 15 -69 Drummondville 12 3 -75 21 30 43 33 33 - Edmonton

422 330 -22 394 541 37 816 871 7 Fredericton

7 8 14 0 7 ## 7 15 114 Greater/Grand Sudbury 0 6 ## 0 0 - 0 6 ## Guelph

10 5 -50 4 339 ## 14 344 ## Halifax

42 16 -62 90 171 90 132 187 42 Hamilton

51 23 -55 148 72 -51 199 95 -52 Kamloops

12 2 -83 2 1 -50 14 3 -79 Kelowna

36 15 -58 27 455 ## 63 470 ## Kingston

6 29 383 9 20 122 15 49 227 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 96 93 -3 87 320 268 183 413 126 Lethbridge

21 5 -76 99 6 -94 120 11 -91 London

115 31 -73 49 17 -65 164 48 -71 Moncton

3 3 - 2 0 -100 5 3 -40 Montréal

102 49 -52 1,053 839 -20 1,155 888 -23 Nanaimo

21 11 -48 163 105 -36 184 116 -37 Oshawa

42 23 -45 31 28 -10 73 51 -30 Ottawa-Gatineau 134 123 -8 743 954 28 877 1,077 23 Gatineau

5 60 ## 381 524 38 386 584 51 Ottawa

129 63 -51 362 430 19 491 493 0 Peterborough

10 4 -60 0 0 - 10 4 -60 Québec

53 27 -49 341 497 46 394 524 33 Red Deer

10 5 -50 0 5 ## 10 10 - Regina

23 9 -61 13 170 ## 36 179 397 Saguenay

13 10 -23 18 10 -44 31 20 -35 St. Catharines-Niagara 46 74 61 96 285 197 142 359 153 Saint John

6 6 - 0 0 - 6 6 - St. John's

20 13 -35 11 0 -100 31 13 -58 Saskatoon

73 23 -68 138 239 73 211 262 24 Sherbrooke

33 5 -85 100 31 -69 133 36 -73 Thunder Bay

0 0 - 4 0 -100 4 0 -100 Toronto

418 468 12 4,697 3,758 -20 5,115 4,226 -17 Trois-Rivières

1 4 300 75 34 -55 76 38 -50 Vancouver

247 211 -15 1,118 1,280 14 1,365 1,491 9 Victoria

46 31 -33 367 269 -27 413 300 -27 Windsor

51 18 -65 10 197 ## 61 215 252 Winnipeg

130 103 -21 415 507 22 545 610 12 Total

N.L.

427 601 41 61 26 -57 488 627 28

P.E.I.

452 421 -7 120 192 60 572 613 7

N.S.

983 1,001 2 1,980 2,898 46 2,963 3,899 32

N.B.

987 1,091 11 403 158 -61 1,390 1,249 -10

Qc

5,959 5,987 0 29,293 34,376 17 35,252 40,363 14

Ont.

18,501 19,514 5 53,519 78,895 47 72,020 98,409 37

Man.

2,428 1,888 -22 2,028 6,288 210 4,456 8,176 83

Sask.

827 595 -28 912 4,944 442 1,739 5,539 219

Alta.

8,925 12,512 40 18,230 17,601 -3 27,155 30,113 11

B.C.

5,804 5,308 -9 40,651 28,367 -30 46,455 33,675 -28

Canada (10,000+) 45,293 48,918 8 147,197 173,745 18 192,490 222,663 16

Canada (All Areas) 63,092 64,281 2 153,422 179,677 17 216,514 243,959 13

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission 109 275 152 72 924 ## 181 1,199 ##

Barrie

765 815 7 732 1,728 136 1,497 2,543 70

Belleville - Quinte West 143 219 53 0 348 ## 143 567 297

Brantford

1,217 620 -49 0 636 ## 1,217 1,256 3

Calgary

4,632 5,663 22 11,892 10,164 -15 16,524 15,827 -4

Chilliwack

239 143 -40 239 60 -75 347 203 -41

Drummondville 225 90 -60 348 360 3 573 450 -21

Edmonton

2,712 4,567 68 4,788 6,492 36 7,500 11,059 47

Fredericton

436 532 22 24 84 250 460 616 34

Greater/Grand Sudbury 127 7,439 ## 0 0 - 127 7,439 ##

Guelph

104 93 -11 96 4,068 ## 200 4,161 ##

Halifax

260 295 13 1,044 2,052 97 1,304 2,347 80

Hamilton

374 395 6 1,656 864 -48 2,030 1,259 -38

Kamloops

122 40 -67 96 12 -88 218 52 -76

Kelowna

474 258 -46 4,188 5,460 30 4,662 5,718 23

Kingston

276 772 180 456 240 -47 732 1,012 38

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 782 1,056 35 4,020 3,840 -4 4,802 4,896 2

Lethbridge

185 87 -53 36 72 100 221 159 -28

London

631 435 -31 3,420 204 -94 4,051 639 -84

Moncton

243 196 -19 180 0 -100 423 196 -54

Montréal

1,731 1,116 -36 14,765 10,323 -30 16,496 11,439 -31

Nanaimo

120 193 61 84 1,260 ## 204 1,453 ##

Oshawa

456 379 -17 360 336 -7 816 715 -12

Ottawa-Gatineau 974 2,835 191 756 11,448 ## 1,730 14,283 ##

Gatineau

0 1,650 ## 360 6,288 ## 360 7,938 ##

Ottawa

974 1,185 22 396 5,160 ## 1,370 6,345 363

Peterborough 118 163 38 0 0 - 118 163 38

Québec

795 539 -32 1,332 5,964 348 2,127 6,503 206

Red Deer

80 66 -18 168 60 -64 248 126 -49

Regina

91 136 49 372 2,040 448 463 2,176 370

Saguenay

360 586 63 156 120 -23 516 706 37

St. Catharines-Niagara 2,334 1,301 -44 1,548 3,420 121 3,882 4,721 22

Saint John

242 274 13 0 0 - 242 274 13

St. John's

298 464 56 36 0 -100 334 464 39

Saskatoon

716 382 -47 504 2,868 469 1,220 3,250 166

Sherbrooke

303 192 -37 672 372 -45 975 564 -42

Thunder Bay 170 103 -39 72 0 -100 242 103 -57

Toronto

6,729 8,321 24 27,660 45,096 63 34,389 53,417 55

Trois-Rivières 361 321 -11 1,056 408 -61 1,417 729 -49

Vancouver

3,110 3,009 -3 29,244 15,360 -47 32,354 18,369 -43

Victoria

373 428 15 5,280 3,228 -39 5,653 3,656 -35

Windsor

504 307 -39 2,652 2,364 -11 3,156 2,671 -15

Winnipeg

2,012 1,543 -23 1,656 6,084 267 3,668 7,627 108

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation