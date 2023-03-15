Submit Release
Housing starts increased in February

OTTAWA, ON, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The standalone monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada increased 13% in February (243,959 units) compared to January (216,514 units) according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

The monthly SAAR of total urban (centres 10,000 population and over) starts increased 16%, with 222,663 units recorded in February. Multi-unit urban starts increased 18% to 173,745 units, while single-detached urban starts increased 8% to 48,918 units.

The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 21,296 units.

The trend in housing starts was 255,735 units in February, down 2% from 259,830 units in January. The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

"After hitting its lowest level since September 2020, the monthly SAAR of housing starts rebounded in February, while the six-month trend declined slightly. Among Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, only Toronto recorded an increase in total SAAR housing starts in February, up 55%. Montreal declined 31% and Vancouver declined 43%. February's housing starts provided much needed new housing supply nationally, but in order to improve affordability, we need to find innovative ways to deliver more supply and to keep building at a higher pace," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist.

Key Facts:

  • Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.
  • Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the March housing starts data on April 19 at 8:15 AM ET.
  • CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
  • Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

As a trusted source of housing information, CMHC provides unbiased housing-related data, research, and market information to help close knowledge gaps, and deepen understanding of complex housing issues to inform future policy decisions. Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market.  The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached

All Others

Total




February
2022

February
2023

%

February
2022

February
2023

%

February
2022

February
2023

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

21

14

-33

11

2

-82

32

16

-50

P.E.I.   


5

8

60

10

16

60

15

24

60

N.S.   


67

55

-18

120

240

100

187

295

58

N.B.   


17

20

18

2

12

##

19

32

68

Atlantic

110

97

-12

143

270

89

253

367

45

Qc

257

206

-20

2,312

2,218

-4

2,569

2,424

-6

Ont.   


1,333

1,176

-12

5,703

5,946

4

7,036

7,122

1

Man.   


155

123

-21

510

524

3

665

647

-3

Sask.   


102

36

-65

152

412

171

254

448

76

Alta.   


918

813

-11

1,289

1,448

12

2,207

2,261

2

Prairies

1,175

972

-17

1,951

2,384

22

3,126

3,356

7

B.C.   


532

370

-30

1,937

2,354

22

2,469

2,724

10

Canada (10,000+)

3,407

2,821

-17

12,046

13,172

9

15,453

15,993

3

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

30

18

-40

84

77

-8

114

95

-17

Barrie

41

42

2

21

144

##

62

186

200

Belleville - Quinte West

18

7

-61

0

29

##

18

36

100

Brantford

24

30

25

6

53

##

30

83

177

Calgary

398

391

-2

761

847

11

1,159

1,238

7

Chilliwack

28

10

-64

21

5

-76

49

15

-69

Drummondville

12

3

-75

21

30

43

33

33

-

Edmonton

422

330

-22

394

541

37

816

871

7

Fredericton

7

8

14

0

7

##

7

15

114

Greater/Grand Sudbury

0

6

##

0

0

-

0

6

##

Guelph

10

5

-50

4

339

##

14

344

##

Halifax

42

16

-62

90

171

90

132

187

42

Hamilton

51

23

-55

148

72

-51

199

95

-52

Kamloops

12

2

-83

2

1

-50

14

3

-79

Kelowna

36

15

-58

27

455

##

63

470

##

Kingston

6

29

383

9

20

122

15

49

227

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

96

93

-3

87

320

268

183

413

126

Lethbridge

21

5

-76

99

6

-94

120

11

-91

London

115

31

-73

49

17

-65

164

48

-71

Moncton

3

3

-

2

0

-100

5

3

-40

Montréal

102

49

-52

1,053

839

-20

1,155

888

-23

Nanaimo

21

11

-48

163

105

-36

184

116

-37

Oshawa

42

23

-45

31

28

-10

73

51

-30

Ottawa-Gatineau

134

123

-8

743

954

28

877

1,077

23

  Gatineau

5

60

##

381

524

38

386

584

51

  Ottawa

129

63

-51

362

430

19

491

493

0

Peterborough

10

4

-60

0

0

-

10

4

-60

Québec

53

27

-49

341

497

46

394

524

33

Red Deer

10

5

-50

0

5

##

10

10

-

Regina

23

9

-61

13

170

##

36

179

397

Saguenay

13

10

-23

18

10

-44

31

20

-35

St. Catharines-Niagara

46

74

61

96

285

197

142

359

153

Saint John

6

6

-

0

0

-

6

6

-

St. John's

20

13

-35

11

0

-100

31

13

-58

Saskatoon

73

23

-68

138

239

73

211

262

24

Sherbrooke

33

5

-85

100

31

-69

133

36

-73

Thunder Bay

0

0

-

4

0

-100

4

0

-100

Toronto

418

468

12

4,697

3,758

-20

5,115

4,226

-17

Trois-Rivières

1

4

300

75

34

-55

76

38

-50

Vancouver

247

211

-15

1,118

1,280

14

1,365

1,491

9

Victoria

46

31

-33

367

269

-27

413

300

-27

Windsor

51

18

-65

10

197

##

61

215

252

Winnipeg

130

103

-21

415

507

22

545

610

12

Total

2,851

2,284

-20

11,218

12,342

10

14,069

14,626

4

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 based on 2021 Census Definitions.






Source: CMHC









## not calculable / extreme value









Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)


Single-Detached

All Others

Total


January
2022

February
2023

%

January
2022

February
2023

%

January
2022

February
2023

%

Provinces (10,000+)









N.L.

427

601

41

61

26

-57

488

627

28

P.E.I.   


452

421

-7

120

192

60

572

613

7

N.S.   


983

1,001

2

1,980

2,898

46

2,963

3,899

32

N.B.   


987

1,091

11

403

158

-61

1,390

1,249

-10

Qc  


5,959

5,987

0

29,293

34,376

17

35,252

40,363

14

Ont.   


18,501

19,514

5

53,519

78,895

47

72,020

98,409

37

Man.   


2,428

1,888

-22

2,028

6,288

210

4,456

8,176

83

Sask.   


827

595

-28

912

4,944

442

1,739

5,539

219

Alta.   


8,925

12,512

40

18,230

17,601

-3

27,155

30,113

11

B.C.   


5,804

5,308

-9

40,651

28,367

-30

46,455

33,675

-28

Canada (10,000+)

45,293

48,918

8

147,197

173,745

18

192,490

222,663

16

Canada (All Areas)

63,092

64,281

2

153,422

179,677

17

216,514

243,959

13

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

109

275

152

72

924

##

181

1,199

##

Barrie

765

815

7

732

1,728

136

1,497

2,543

70

Belleville - Quinte West

143

219

53

0

348

##

143

567

297

Brantford

1,217

620

-49

0

636

##

1,217

1,256

3

Calgary

4,632

5,663

22

11,892

10,164

-15

16,524

15,827

-4

Chilliwack

239

143

-40

239

60

-75

347

203

-41

Drummondville

225

90

-60

348

360

3

573

450

-21

Edmonton

2,712

4,567

68

4,788

6,492

36

7,500

11,059

47

Fredericton

436

532

22

24

84

250

460

616

34

Greater/Grand Sudbury

127

7,439

##

0

0

-

127

7,439

##

Guelph

104

93

-11

96

4,068

##

200

4,161

##

Halifax

260

295

13

1,044

2,052

97

1,304

2,347

80

Hamilton

374

395

6

1,656

864

-48

2,030

1,259

-38

Kamloops

122

40

-67

96

12

-88

218

52

-76

Kelowna

474

258

-46

4,188

5,460

30

4,662

5,718

23

Kingston

276

772

180

456

240

-47

732

1,012

38

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

782

1,056

35

4,020

3,840

-4

4,802

4,896

2

Lethbridge

185

87

-53

36

72

100

221

159

-28

London

631

435

-31

3,420

204

-94

4,051

639

-84

Moncton

243

196

-19

180

0

-100

423

196

-54

Montréal

1,731

1,116

-36

14,765

10,323

-30

16,496

11,439

-31

Nanaimo

120

193

61

84

1,260

##

204

1,453

##

Oshawa

456

379

-17

360

336

-7

816

715

-12

Ottawa-Gatineau

974

2,835

191

756

11,448

##

1,730

14,283

##

  Gatineau

0

1,650

##

360

6,288

##

360

7,938

##

  Ottawa

974

1,185

22

396

5,160

##

1,370

6,345

363

Peterborough

118

163

38

0

0

-

118

163

38

Québec

795

539

-32

1,332

5,964

348

2,127

6,503

206

Red Deer

80

66

-18

168

60

-64

248

126

-49

Regina

91

136

49

372

2,040

448

463

2,176

370

Saguenay

360

586

63

156

120

-23

516

706

37

St. Catharines-Niagara

2,334

1,301

-44

1,548

3,420

121

3,882

4,721

22

Saint John

242

274

13

0

0

-

242

274

13

St. John's

298

464

56

36

0

-100

334

464

39

Saskatoon

716

382

-47

504

2,868

469

1,220

3,250

166

Sherbrooke

303

192

-37

672

372

-45

975

564

-42

Thunder Bay

170

103

-39

72

0

-100

242

103

-57

Toronto

6,729

8,321

24

27,660

45,096

63

34,389

53,417

55

Trois-Rivières

361

321

-11

1,056

408

-61

1,417

729

-49

Vancouver

3,110

3,009

-3

29,244

15,360

-47

32,354

18,369

-43

Victoria

373

428

15

5,280

3,228

-39

5,653

3,656

-35

Windsor

504

307

-39

2,652

2,364

-11

3,156

2,671

-15

Winnipeg

2,012

1,543

-23

1,656

6,084

267

3,668

7,627

108

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 based on 2021 Census Definitions.







Source: CMHC










## not calculable / extreme value































SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/15/c1824.html

