Granite Expands Partnership with Connectbase

Connectbase to add Granite broadband pricing into The Connected World platform

BOSTON , March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectbase , The Industry Cloud for Connectivity, announces that Granite Telecommunications , a provider of communications and technology solutions to multi-location businesses and government agencies, has expanded its partnership with Connectbase. A long-time user of The Connected World 's Buyer Cloud, Granite is now leveraging the platform's Seller Cloud and pricing visibility. The Connected World is Connectbase's SaaS platform for connectivity buyers and sellers, profiling more than 2.1 billion locations across 150 countries.

"Granite has been a valuable member of our connectivity ecosystem for several years and we are excited to expand our partnership to provide their team with this capability for their wholesale broadband offerings," said Ben Edmond , CEO and Founder at Connectbase. "This new level of seller participation will help Granite streamline their go-to-market process and level up their automation."

Granite has been part of the Buyer Cloud on the Connected World since 2017 and chose to expand its role within the ecosystem to better support its customers, automate connectivity selling activities and streamline business processes. The Buyer Cloud allows users to find the best partner at any location, centrally manage their supply base, store and update supplier costs, and scale their CPQ process. The Seller Cloud helps connectivity businesses create a business case for any proposed route, find ideal customers, set prices at scale and quickly sell network.

"Connectbase creates a single source for us to provide pricing efficiently," said James Balestraci, Vice President and General Manager of Wholesale for Granite. "At Granite, we aim to be the 'easy button' for our customers, and offering transparent broadband pricing with Connectbase's support helps to make that possible. Connectbase has a very good model and we're excited to expand our partnership with them."

About Granite

Granite delivers advanced communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.8 billion company serves more than two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management, supporting more than 650,000 locations. Founded in 2002, Granite has grown to be one of the largest competitive telecommunications carriers in the U.S. by simplifying sourcing and management of voice, data and cellular service with a single point of contact and consolidated invoicing for all locations nationwide. Today, Granite supports customers with a wide range of services, including access, UCaaS, mobile voice and data, and MSP solutions for SD-WAN, monitoring and network management. Granite employs more than 2,250 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Massachusetts, and 11 regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit www.granitenet.com .

About Connectbase

Connectbase is The Industry Cloud for Connectivity. Connectbase is a partner to the industry, enabling next generation buying and selling of connectivity, including automated quoting, and providing deep, trusted insights. Connectbase's industry-leading platform, The Connected World, serves almost 300 providers globally, managing 2.1 billion locations across more than 150 countries. The Connectbase team has built a connected ecosystem transforming network buying and selling processes. Visit Connectbase at www.connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/ .

