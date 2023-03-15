Aetrex Partners With Pensole Lewis College School of Business & Design to Improve Next Generation of Footwear Design

Brand donates premium foot scanner to bring 3D data-powered shoe design capabilities to students

Aetrex, Inc., a global market leader in foot scanning technology, today announced a partnership with Pensole Lewis College School of Business & Design (PLC), the preeminent footwear design school in the world, to further the school's mission to help diverse, budding designers break into the world of product creation and improve the industry for the next generation.

In late 2022, Aetrex met with PLC Founder and President D'Wayne Edwards to discuss how Aetrex's state-of-the-art foot scanning technology uses 3D foot data to help shoe designers create better fitting and functioning footwear. Creating an anatomically correct shoe, a crucial component in the design process, starts with the development of a highly informed last (the solid form around which shoes are molded). Aetrex has used data and learnings from its foot scanners for years to create shoes that fit and perform better, helping wearers reduce injury and increase comfort.

After discussing the needs of the college, the benefits of foot scanning and ideas for course integration, the parties entered a partnership where Aetrex donated an Albert 2 Pro, the premier 3D foot scanner in its fleet.

"PLC relies on support from brands like Aetrex to make our programming possible and open up opportunities in the industry for our talented students," said Edwards. "Over the past year, PLC has served around 150 students – tuition-free, without prior educational requirements. We're thrilled to integrate Aetrex Technology into our curriculum to further our goal of preparing the largest talent pool of progressive creatives to enter the industry and leave it better than we found it."

PLC students started exploring the technology's capabilities in a course with New Balance. In this program, students utilize the Albert 2 Pro to scan the feet of five different athletes to analyze and categorize shoe styles for better-fitting footwear designs.

"We recognize the footwear industry always has room to grow—both in developing better-fitting footwear, and in employing a more diverse and representative population of designers," said Justin Dyszelski, national accounts manager at Aetrex. "That's why we're working with Pensole to make industry-leading design technologies available to the next generation of students so that they can access and learn the innovative tools of the trade and use their passions to help propel our industry forward."

As a technology-led company, Aetrex operates the largest technology team in the industry with AI and computer vision engineers fully involved in product development. Since 2002, Aetrex has placed over 12,000 foot scanners worldwide that have completed more than 50 million unique foot scans. Other Aetrex partners include BOA, Burton, Marathon Sports, Sun & Ski Sports, Rocky Brands, Pikolinos, and more.

About Aetrex

Aetrex, Inc. is widely recognized as a global leader in foot scanning technology, orthotics and comfort and wellness footwear. Aetrex has developed state-of-the-art foot scanning devices, including Albert, Albert 2 Pro and Albert 3DFit (2022 and 2023 CES Innovation Award Honorees), Albert Pressure and iStep, designed to accurately measure feet and determine foot type and pressure points. Since 2002, Aetrex has placed over 12,000 scanners worldwide that have performed more than 50 million unique customer foot scans, currently averaging more than 2.5 million scans a year.

The company is renowned for its over-the-counter orthotics – the worlds #1 premium foot orthotic. With fashion, function and quality at the forefront, Aetrex also designs and manufactures stylish, performance footwear. Based in New Jersey, Aetrex is consistently named one of New Jersey's Top 100 Privately Held Companies and was also included in NJBIZ's Top 30 Manufacturing Companies. It has remained privately owned by the Schwartz family for three generations. For additional information, visit www.aetrex.com.

About Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design

Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design is the pipeline for career education and professional development in the design industry. We are the source for creative vision and progress; bearing the torch to push the culture forward — beyond what's visible. At Pensole Lewis College, we offer a new path to break into the world of product creation. We prepare the largest talent pool of designers to enter the industry empowering them to make it better for the next generation, leaving our industry better than when we entered it.

