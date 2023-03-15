Leon Cooperman, Murray Stahl, Cheryl Strauss Einhorn, and Chris Bloomstran to Speak at the 2023 Project Punch Card Investment Conference in New York City

The Project Punch Card conference, taking place on April 11, 2023, will feature leading industry figures discussing investments, representation in finance and what it means to be long-term focused.

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Project Punch Card Investment Conference will be taking place on Tuesday, April 11th, 2023 in New York City at the Fordham University School of Law. Project Punch Card (PPC) is pleased to announce addresses from a stellar lineup of investment luminaries. This year's speakers include Leon Cooperman (Founder, Omega Advisors, Inc., Chairman & CEO, Omega Family Office, Inc.), Murray Stahl (Chairman, CEO, CIO, and Co-Founder of Horizon Kinetics), Cheryl Strauss Einhorn (Founder and CEO of Decisive AREA Method), Chris Bloomstran (President and CIO of Semper Augustus Investments Group), and Laura Rittenhouse (CEO and Founder of Rittenhouse Rankings).

The conference is also proud to feature talks from Robert Robotti (President and CIO of Robotti & Company), John D. Spears (Managing Director Tweedy, Browne Company), David E. Marcus (Co-Founder, CEO and CIO of Evermore Global Advisors), Jonathan Brandt (Research Analyst at Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb), Joyce Zhang (Senior Investment Officer at The Wallace Foundation), and Alix Pasquet (Managing Partner at Prime Macaya Capital Management).

"We are excited to announce the third PPC Investment Conference and bring students, industry professionals and some of the world's best investors together," said Vishal Mishra, Principal of Mishra Capital Partners and Catalyst of Project Punch Card.

About Project Punch Card

Project Punch Card (PPC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit supporting underrepresented groups in the investment industry; its name comes from Warren Buffett's "punch card" philosophy. PPC is a collaborative effort from industry veterans: Vishal Mishra of Mishra Capital Partners, James Basili of Lightsail Capital Management, Henry Patner of Koa Capital, Andrew Kahn of Kahn Brothers Group, and Lindsey Rubinstein of Opus Capital Management.

