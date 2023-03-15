Vaporizer Market Size Hits $2 Billion by 2031 Growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Vaporizer Market," The vaporizer market was valued at $1.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Vaporizer is a device that generates steam or a particular substance in the form of vapor, especially for medicinal inhalation. Inhaling steam is a common home remedy for treating cold and sinus infection symptoms. Inhalation therapy is a common therapeutic option for lung disorders such as cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and asthma and has been used for thousands of years. As a result, the market is being driven by an increase in lung disease patients, which is anticipated to lead to an increase in demand for vaporizers. For instance, the World Health Organization estimates that more than 339 million people worldwide suffer from asthma and that 80 percent of asthma-related fatalities take place in low- and middle-income nations. The vaporizer market is anticipated to increase as a result of the enormous number of asthma patients.



Moreover, an increase in concern of the global population toward beauty & personal care is expected to fuel the vaporizer market demand since they are used to cure skin dryness in a beauty salon. Vaporizers heat water and release steam into the atmosphere. Providing moisture to the air, with a cold or warm spray, can also help to relieve skin irritation. Thus, rise in concerns among the youth toward dry skin is expected to drive up the sales of vaporizers since vaporizers can help in the skin care. Along with this, steam moistures the hair roots which improves the blood circulation to the scalp and creates a humid environment, and opens the hair cuticles.

The expansion of the vaporizer market may be hampered by consumer hesitation to purchase vaporizers due to the risk of being burned or scalded if not handled properly. According to an article by the National Library of Medicine, steam vaporizers can cause significant burns in the pediatric population. Toddlers are at high risk, frequently sustaining hand burns that underwent skin grafting. Given these vaporizer hazards and the accessibility of a humidifier, customers may become more interested in humidifiers. Such factors may hamper the vaporizer market growth.

The vaporizer market is analyzed on the basis of type, application, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is classified into facial steamers, hair vaporizers, and nebulizers. Depending on the application, the market is categorized into residential, hospital, and personal care services. As per the distribution channel, the market is segmented into offline and online distribution channels. The offline segment is further segmented into pharmacies, hypermarkets, and convenience stores whereas the online segment is further bifurcated into direct and indirect distribution. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

On the basis of type facial steamer constitutes a major vaporizer market share. The facial steamer works on the principle of the cleansing face by means of steam. A vaporizer has internal heating technology which boils the water before releasing it into the air as steam and creates a warm mist. Further, the hair care vaporizer segment is expected to witness significant growth owing to rise in concern of the consumer toward hair care coupled with the advantages of steaming the hair.

On the basis of application, the personal care services segment dominated the global market in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance during the vaporizer market forecast period. The personal care services segment comprises the use of vaporizers for the use of skin care & hair care by professional service providers such as spas, salons, and beauty parlors. Moreover, rise in concern of the global population toward their personal appearance is expected to boost the growth of the personal care services segment.

On the basis of distribution channels, the offline segment is projected to dominate the market accounting for more than 67% share in 2031 growing at a significant CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031. An increase in the availability of vaporizers through hypermarkets, convenience stores and pharmacies coupled with specialists’ (such as pharmacist and salesperson) advice to use vaporizers for the treatment of cold & cough along with skin diseases is expected to boost sales through these distribution channels.

According to region, the market is further segmented into North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

The key leading players operating in this market are Panasonic Corporation, Secura, Teleflex Incorporated, Drive DeVilbiss International, PARI Respiratory Equipment, Inc., Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., Garfield Commercial Enterprises, Inc., Beurer GmbH, Felton Grimwade & Bosistos Pty Ltd, Revlon, Inc., C&A Marketing, Inc., Trudell Medical International, OMRON Corporation, Philip Morris International Inc., and Conair Corporation.

