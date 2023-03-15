data.world’s Growth Accelerates at Anniversary of Latest Funding

data.world surpasses two million members of its open data marketplace community, continues to expand marketplace data sets available with the Associated Press, and names Anita Lynch as a new board member

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- data.world , the enterprise data catalog for the modern data stack, today announced that the company is continuing its rapid growth trajectory one year after its Series C funding round led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Among the recent highlights, the company has exceeded two million members of its open data marketplace community, continued its work with the Associated Press (AP), grown its team, and added to its Board of Directors.



"We are a proud Certified B Corporation and believe in doing well by doing good. Our open data community, which now has more than two million members and hosts nearly 500 thousand data sets in a free data marketplace, proves the scale that cloud-native data catalogs can achieve. Our community includes over 90% of the Fortune 500 and over 3,400 of the around 4,000 universities in the US. From tens of thousands of enterprise users to local journalists, it is amazing to think that now over two million users are using data.world to search for and discover new data," said Brett Hurt, co-founder and CEO of data.world. "With help of our newest board member Anita Lynch, whose years of experience leading data and analytics teams are without parallel in the industry, we will continue to prove why data.world is unrivaled in the catalog space when it comes to creating tools that can drive innovation through the use of data."

Growing the Open Data Community Marketplace

data.world’s open data community operates as a data marketplace for hundreds of thousands of data sets made available for public use by companies, nonprofits, and academic institutions. Organizations are using this data to enrich internal data with external perspectives, like trends in demographics, weather, and small business development.

The ease of discovery and use of this data within the data.world community marketplace allows users to develop projects on the platform, working with data in context to uncover insights otherwise hidden in internal sources of data. The community is open to the general public , and also powers insights for data.world’s enterprise data catalog customers like the AP.

Working with the Associated Press

data.world is continuing its work with the AP, one of the world’s largest news services, to help the organization's members and customers more effectively access and utilize data for stories. The AP provides data for stories to hundreds of newsrooms across the country, but historically, that data has been difficult for local partners to leverage. Integrating with data.world has allowed the AP to increase the number of data sets in its data distribution program, eliminate redundant tools, avoid spending significantly to build a technological solution from the ground up, and give its users a more streamlined customer experience.

“Working with data.world has helped us to deliver premier data journalism for our member news organizations and customers. Not only can these news outlets access the data and analysis that supports our data-driven journalism, but so can any person or organization in the world, thanks to the data.world open community,” said Daisy Veerasingham, AP President and CEO.

Welcoming New Board Member Anita Lynch

data.world welcomed to its board Anita Lynch, a long-time data leader with experience at The Walt Disney Company, Amazon, and New Relic, where she became one of the first Black women to serve as a Chief Data Officer for a US publicly traded company. Lynch also serves on the board of Nasdaq US Exchanges, Infogain, and Hungryroot, and continues volunteer service with Harvard Business School, where she received her MBA.

“data.world is the most empowering data catalog in the industry, engaging in premier partner integrations, propelling its customers to new innovative heights, and changing the way data communities work together. In a time of economic uncertainty for many enterprises, data management is a critical cost-saver and strategic investment in the foundation of AI. data.world’s growth is a testament to customers' demand for the right tools at the right time,” said Lynch. “I’m honored to be joining the company’s Board during a period of such rapid growth of its partnerships, offerings, and community membership. I look forward to the exciting developments we have in store.”

Expanding the data.world Team

data.world’s staff has also grown by almost 40% over the past year, now boasting more than 140 employees. The company added key senior leaders in several departments, including Tim Gasper , Chief Customer Officer (promoted from VP of Product); Stephanie McReynolds , Chief Marketing Officer; Richard Yonkers , Chief Revenue Officer; Mineo Sakan , Vice President of Finance; and Blynn Buckley , Vice President of Customer Success.

