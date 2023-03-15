Submit Release
GeoVax Congratulates Don Diamond, Ph.D. as Finalist for Vaccine Industry Excellence Award at World Vaccine Congress

/EIN News/ -- Dr. Diamond and City of Hope COVID-19 Vaccine Team Nominated for
Best Academic/Research Team Award

ATLANTA, GA, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company developing immunotherapies and vaccines against solid tumor cancers and infectious diseases, today congratulates its colleague and collaborator, Don Diamond, Ph.D. for recognition as a finalist for the Best Academic/Research Team Award, part of the Vaccine Industry Excellence (ViE) Awards to be held during the World Vaccine Congress in Washington, DC on April 3-6, 2023.

“Dr. Diamond and his team well-deserve this award and we are proud to be collaborating with Don and his colleagues on the clinical development of our next-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate, GEO-CM04S1,” stated David Dodd, GeoVax’s Chairman and CEO. “GEO-CM04S1 resulted from research and development conducted at City of Hope under Dr. Diamond’s leadership and is now a GeoVax priority development program, progressing in two ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials. We applaud the foresight reflected in the development of GEO-CM04S1 and look forward to the further acceleration of the clinical program as it continues to expand to multiple sites with interest worldwide.”

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies and vaccines for solid tumor cancers and many of the world’s most threatening infectious diseases. The company’s lead program in oncology is a novel oncolytic solid tumor gene-directed therapy, Gedeptin®, presently in a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial for advanced head and neck cancers. GeoVax’s lead infectious disease candidate is GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine targeting high-risk immunocompromised patient populations. Currently in two Phase 2 clinical trials, GEO-CM04S1 is being evaluated as a COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised patients such as those suffering from hematologic cancers and other patient populations for whom the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are insufficient. In addition, GEO-CM04S1 is in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the vaccine as a more robust, durable COVID-19 booster among healthy patients who previously received the mRNA vaccines. GeoVax has a leadership team who have driven significant value creation across multiple life science companies over the past several decades. For more information, visit our website: www.geovax.com.

