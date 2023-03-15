EMU Dr. Fazıl Küçük Faculty of Medicine Organises Activities for 14 March Medicine Day

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Dr. Fazıl Küçük Faculty of Medicine organised a ceremony at EMU Atatürk Square on Tuesday, 14 March, 2023 at 13:00 due to the Medicine Day, celebrated on the 14th of March every year in the Republic of Turkey to highlight and document the work-related problems of healthcare professionals as well as their contributions to science and society.

Present at the said ceremony which was held in front of EMU Atatürk Monument were EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın, Vice Rectors Prof. Dr. Hasan Demirel and Prof. Dr. Serhan Şensoy, Dean of Dr. Fazıl Küçük Faculty of Medicine Prof. Dr. Nahide Gökçora and academic staff and students of Dr. Fazıl Küçük Faculty of Medicine.

Following a moment of silence and the National Anthem, the ceremony started with the laying of a wreath on the Atatürk bust. Dr. Fazıl Küçük Faculty of Medicine Student Representative İrem Oben, EMU Dr. Fazıl Küçük Faculty of Medicine Dean Prof. Dr. Nahide Gökçora and EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın delivered speeches on the meaning and importance of the day.

In her speech, Oben stressed the importance of 14 March Medicine Day and underlined that being a doctor is one of the most selfless professions. Stating that the white coats worn are much more than a fabric, Oben emphasized that the education of the medical profession brings a difficult, tiring, and irregular work life, requiring sacrifice and an endless education process. Oben also extended her best wishes to all doctors on 14 March Medicine Day.

In her speech, EMU Dr. Fazıl Küçük Faculty of Medicine Dean Prof. Dr. Nahide Gökçora emphasized that 14 March is accepted as the day when the first modern medical education started through the establishment of the first faculty of medicine. Stating that 14 March is also the birthday of Dr. Fazıl Küçük, the faculty of medicine is named after, Prof. Dr. Gökçora added that they commemorate him with respect and pride. Prof. Dr. Gökçora put forth that 14 March is a day of respect for doctors who try to save the lives of their patients and offer a better quality life to the society under all kinds of difficult conditions. Expressing that they have lost many colleagues in the earthquake disaster in Turkey, Prof. Dr. Gökçora emphasized that they commemorate them with respect. Continuing her words with the poet Nazım Hikmet's poem about human love, Prof. Dr. Gökçora stated that she commemorates the students and teachers from Famagusta who have lost their lives in the earthquake in Turkey.

Stating that health is of great importance, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın extended his best wishes to the doctors who completed a very difficult education process to support our health. Stating that they are very proud of the point EMU Dr. Fazıl Küçük Faculty of Medicine has reached, Prof. Dr. Hocanın underlined that the quality of education offered by the faculty is evident from the achievements in the Medical Specialization Education Entrance Exams (TUS). Emphasizing that the selfless attitude of the health workers in the earthquake disaster in Turkey was welcomed with appreciation by everyone, Prof. Dr. Hocanın stated that Famagusta experienced great pain in the earthquake with the loss of children and teachers. Wishing success to all health workers, Prof. Dr. Hocanın extended his best wishes to all doctors on 14 March Medicine Day.

As part of the 14 March Medicine Day, on Wednesday, 15 March 2023, at 19:00, an event titled "Health in Disaster Period" will be held at Dr. Fazıl Küçük Medicine Faculty amphi. The opening speeches of the event will be delivered by Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Nahide Gökçora and the President of the Cyprus Turkish Medical Association, Dr. Dt. Ahmet Özant. Then, as part of the event, Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital, Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr. Nesil Bayraktar will give a seminar on “Infections During Disaster” and EMU Health Sciences Faculty academic staff member, First and Emergency Aid Specialist Dr. Ziba Yücel will contribute to the event with another seminar on "First Response in Disaster".