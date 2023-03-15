Cultivate Geospatial Welcomes Newest Team Member, Ashley Hitt, GISP.

Cultivate Geospatial Solutions, LLC. (CGS) is pleased to announce the hire of Ashley Hitt, GISP. Ashley brings drive, ambition, and experience in GIS, asset management, and project management leadership to the team at CGS.

Ashley will be working across the United States with both new and existing customers, continuing to expand the diamond level customer service CGS offers. Although Ashley starts with CGS this second quarter of 2023, her working relationship with other CGS team members is recognized through professional GIS industry involvement in URISA where Ashley is the current President and an instructor with the GIS Leadership Academy. Ashley has a Master’s Degree in Geoscience from Western Kentucky University, and a couple of her many awards and honors include the URISA Barbara Hirsch Special Service Award and Louisville Business First Forty Under 40. With over 15 years of professional experience, Ashley is accomplished in geospatial solutions leadership, project management, and strategic vision oversight for geospatial programs and organizations for real world applications.

“We are more than delighted to have Ashley join the team during this unprecedented time of growth”, shared Tom Brenneman, CGS Chief Technical Officer. Ryen Tarbet, a principal of CGS added, “We will be folding Ashley into our team’s ongoing projects as well as our strategic application rollouts for 2023 and beyond! Ashley’s experience and her drive fits right in with us at CGS.”

Cultivate Geospatial Solutions (CGS) is a Geographic Information System (GIS) powerhouse firm that provides GIS, Data and Enterprise Asset Management expertise and services to all levels of government and private companies. CGS represents decades of industry experience that speaks through the success of our customers and partners. CGS are the makers of ISOWorks, AIMS, and PAWS geospatially-enabled software applications, along with diamond level services through the Cultivate Advantage Program (CAP).