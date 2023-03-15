Champagne Market worth US$ 8.6 Billion 2029 with a CAGR of 3.7 % - By PMI
The report “By Grape Used, By Flavor, By Distribution Channel - Global Forecast to 2029”COVINA, CALIFONIA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Champagne Market is a luxury industry, primarily driven by demand for premium and super-premium products. The market is growing globally, with a focus on emerging economies, rising disposable incomes, and changing consumer preferences. The key drivers of the champagne market include growing demand from emerging economies, rising disposable incomes, changing consumer preferences, and increasing popularity in the hospitality industry. Consumers are increasingly looking for unique and high-quality products, and champagne is considered a luxury item for special occasions.
However, there are also restraints that can impact the champagne market, including limited production capacity and fluctuations in grape yields. The production of champagne is highly regulated, and there is a limited production capacity in the Champagne region. Grape yields can also fluctuate depending on weather conditions, impacting supply and prices. Overall, the champagne market is a dynamic and growing industry, offering opportunities for producers and distributors. The market is expected to continue to grow, driven by rising demand from emerging economies and changing consumer preferences for premium and super-premium products.
Report Metrics:
Report Attribute - Details
Market Size - US$ 6.2 billion
CAGR – 3.7%
Base Year - 2020
Forecast Period – 2020 - 2029
Key Highlights:
• In June 2018, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE launched space Champagne for astronauts. This is bottle of gravity-defying Champagne, enabling it to be consumed in outer space.
Analyst View:
Key Market Insights from the report:
Champagne market accounted for US$ 6.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of grape used, product type, flavor, distribution channel, and region.
• By grape used, the global champagne market is segmented into pinot noir, pinot meuniere, and chardonnay.
• By product type, the global champagne market is bifurcated into prestige cuvee, blanc de noirs, blanc de blancs, and rosé champagne.
• By flavor, the global champagne market is categorized into apple, brut, nutty, vanilla, and others. Others sub-segment is divided into pear, citrus, cream, strawberry, and chocolate.
• By distribution channel, the global champagne market is classified into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, and online stores.
• By region, Europe champagne market is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the global champagne market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to presence of large number of wineries and increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages in the European countries. North America champagne market is expected to account for second-highest share in terms of revenue in the global champagne market in the near future.
Company Profiles:
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, LANSON-BCC, Compagnie Pour Le Haut Commerce, Nonancourt Family Trust, Pernod Ricard, Rémy Cointreau SA, Centre Vinicole Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte, Louis Roederer, Taittinger, and Europeenne de Participations Industrielles SAS
