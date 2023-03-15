iSmartRecruit / CNA-IT: Webinar takeaway - Latest Trends, Challenges, & Opportunities of the Hiring Market
iSmartRecruit Recruitment Software recently partnered with CNA-IT - IT recruitment agency, to discuss global recruitment industry trends & challenges in 2023.RAJKOT, GUJARAT, INDIA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This conversation primarily focused on the current movement in global recruitment, the obstacles recruiters and HRs face and how they can adapt and thrive in the current turbulent landscape of the modern workplace.
Vlada highlighted some of the critical and ground-level challenges HR and recruitment agencies face, such as a shortage of high-profile candidates, communication and language barrier while hiring in the different regions, lengthy notice periods in the European area and how it affects the recruitment process, and despite the lay-off of candidates are not willing to go lower in their salaries.
Further, our guest speaker spoke about the role of AI-powered recruitment technology. She explained how Data Analytics helps recruiters source the perfect candidates and improve the hiring workflow. On the contrary, she firmly believes that tech will only partially replace humans in recruitment and that soft-skill assessment still requires human intelligence.
The recruiting expert further conveys the importance of employer brand management and the candidate's reasons and motivation to join the company. Moreover, she explained why remote working suits experienced employees more, why freshers must start with the in-office mode and the importance of adapting to the company culture.
In conclusion, they converse about various aspects to consider while recruiting globally, the labour market situation in multiple regions, benefits of temporary hiring.
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zc1MCXdFL0c
