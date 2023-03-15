Candy Market is estimated to be US$ 133.66 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.5% - By PMI
The report Candy Market, “By Product Type, By Distribution Channel and By Region”COVINA, CALIFONIA, UNITED STATE, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest research study, the demand of Candy Market accounted for US$ 94.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 3.5%
Candy companies can identify consumer needs and preferences, allowing them to develop and launch new products that meet market demands. It also helps companies understand how consumers perceive their products and brand, enabling them to make necessary adjustments to improve customer satisfaction and loyalty. Market research can also provide insights into emerging trends in the candy industry, such as the demand for healthier and natural ingredients. Companies can use this information to adjust their product offerings and marketing strategies to better meet changing consumer preferences.
Overall, market research plays a crucial role in the candy market, helping companies stay competitive and responsive to consumer needs and trends.
Report Metrics:
Report Attribute - Details
Market Size - US$ 94.9 billion
CAGR – 3.5%
Base Year - 2022
Forecast Period – 2022 - 2032
Key Highlights:
• In October 2019, Hershey announced Halloween legends Neil Patrick Harris and Reese’s team up to bring ultimatum ‘trick’ or ‘treat’ house this season.
• In September 2019, Mondelez International announced about building a promising future for cocoa farming communities.
Analyst View:
The candy market is a highly competitive industry with a diverse range of products and brands. The market is driven by consumer demand for sweet treats, and companies must continually innovate to remain relevant and capture market share.
One of the key trends in the candy market is the growing demand for healthier options. Consumers are increasingly seeking out candy products that are low in sugar, free from artificial colors and flavors, and made with natural ingredients. This trend presents both challenges and opportunities for candy companies, as they must balance consumer demand for healthier products with the need to maintain taste and quality.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Candy Market accounted for US$ 94.91 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the product type, distribution, and region.
• By product type, non-chocolate candy market records a higher growth rate due to changing consumer preferences.
• By distribution, the global candy market is categorized into Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Online Retail, and Others.
• By region, North America is projected to lead the global candy market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, due to growing population.
Company Profiles:
• The Hershey Company
• Nestle
• Perfetti Van Melle
• Mondelez International
• Mars
• DeMet’s Candy Co.
• Ferrera Candy Co.
• Arcor
• August Storck KG
• Yildiz Holding
Drivers and Restrains of Saffron Market:
For companies and organisations looking to comprehend their clients, rivals, and the larger market, market research is a crucial instrument. Nonetheless, the market research sector is vulnerable to a variety of factors and restraints that can have an impact on its growth and development, just like any other business.
Drivers:
• Consumer demand for sweet foods is rising across all age groups.
• Celebrations and gift-giving occasions that feature confectionery goods are becoming more and more popular.
• Candy firms use cutting-edge product development and marketing techniques to draw in and keep customers.
• Healthier confectionery choices are now available, appealing to consumers who are worried about their health and wellbeing.
• Holiday and seasonal tendencies that fuel sales during peaks.
Restrains:
• Concerns about one's health and unfavorable impressions of excessive sugar consumption may lower consumer desire for some varieties of confectionery.
• Competition from various sweet and savory snacks, baked foods, and other confections.
• Fluctuations in the cost of raw materials like sugar and cocoa, which might have an effect on the profit margins for the candy industry.
• Regulations on marketing and promotion, especially to minors, might restrict the availability of some confectionery goods.
• Shifts in consumer patterns and tastes that may cause demand for alternative snacks and confectionary goods.
Key Reasons to Purchase:
1. To obtain a deeper understanding of the confectionery business and its consumers: Market research may reveal important information on consumer preferences, trends, and candy-related behaviours. Companies may use this information to create more successful product offers and marketing plans.
2. Market research may help businesses develop new products and increase their market share by spotting emerging trends and potential possibilities in the confectionery industry.
3. To assess competition: Market research may offer perceptions into the confectionery industry's competitive environment, enabling businesses to better comprehend their rivals and devise competitive strategies.
4. To keep abreast of regulatory changes: There are a number of rules pertaining to ingredients, labelling, and marketing that apply to the candy industry. Companies may keep current on regulatory changes with the use of market research and modify their plans as necessary.
5. In the end, market research may offer the knowledge and perceptions required to make knowledgeable business decisions on product development, marketing, and overall strategy.
For people who want to learn more about a topic, industry, or market and who appreciate the knowledge and expertise offered by a thorough, well-researched paper, purchasing a report may generally be a reasonable investment.
