D&D parody, visual novel, "Basements n’ Basilisks: Storms of Sorcery" available on Steam for PC and Steam Deck

Steam Capsule with Logo of the game Basements n' Basilisks: Storms of Sorcery A screenshot of the game Basements n' Basilisks: Storms of Sorcery A screenshot of the game Basements n' Basilisks: Storms of Sorcery

Embark on the most thrilling roleplaying journey without the hassle of finding friends to join in this D&D-inspired Visual Novel.

PATRAS, GREECE, March 16, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- eNVy softworks is more than excited to announce the release of its brand new visual novel parody RPG titled Basements n’ Basilisks (Bn’B).The game is released on Steam for Windows, MacOS, Linux and is Steam Deck Verified.Bn’B is a visual novel roleplaying game paying satirical homage to the world’s greatest tabletop RPG, offering tabletop enthusiasts an unforgettable single-player party experience. Set in the magical land of Kaltrion, we are introduced to a rather peculiar party consisting of a pacifist Wood Dwarf, an over-imaginative Hedge Witch, and a pyromaniac Pyromancer, all guided throughout the lands of Kaltrion by Spencer, the Basement Master™. The team could use a Fighter, and that’s where we come in. The party invites the Fighter not only to assist them in battle, but also to help resolve any conflicts that may arise regarding important decision-making, get to know them better and make friends (as well as enemies), and, as expected, to roll dice as they play the world’s second greatest TTRPG.To nobody’s surprise, the party finds themselves in sticky situations against formidable opponents, such as Goblins, airborne, gnarly creatures and… rather talkative trees. It’s up to the player to help the party decide how to face these challenges, be that befriending dangerous beasts or committing arson.Both the aesthetics and the narrative of the game are heavily influenced by the tabletop RPG experience; despite being a single-player experience, the game is designed to invoke feelings of playing a game with friends around a table.-Roll Dice: It’s inspired by tabletop RPGs, of course we’ll get to roll dice! A lot of them? Wanna do something weird or hard? The Basement Master will let the player know what skill to roll and will decide what happens depending on the results!-Make important Choices: What is a narrative game without a few good choices? Let’s make important (mostly) decisions while diving deeper into a branching story that leads to multiple (two counts as multiple) endings depending on previous actions.-Build Relationships: The Fighter can build, strengthen or even ruin their relationships with other characters, form meaningful connections or keep some distance from the rest of the party. They keep track of everything, so it’s necessary to act accordingly.-Explore Kaltrion: It’s time for the party to explore the mystical land of Kaltrion, meet its denizens and face its hazards, chase the Gemstorm and figure out what happened to Riora Lightspark while trying not to piss off the Basement Master too much.Steam Page

Basements n' Basilisks Release Trailer