Robotics Education Market to Witness Massive Growth in Years to Come
Robotics Education
HTF Market Intelligence consulting is uniquely positioned empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest Released Robotics Education market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Robotics Education market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Robotics Education market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Cleanrobotics (United States), Furhat Robotics (Sweden), Formlabs (United States), Codingal, Imandra (United Kingdom), Avidbots (Canada), Atos (France), Clearpath Robotics (Canada), Soapbox Labs (Ireland), Greyparrot (United Kingdom), Southwest Research (United States), Eon Reality, Inc. (United States), Aptima, Inc. (United States), Kinderlab Robotics (United States), Creaform (Canada), Movia Robotics (United States).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Robotics Education market to witness a CAGR of 16.69% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Industrial Robotics, Educational Robotics, Service Robotics, Entertainment Robotics) by By End-User (Primary and Secondary Schools, Vocational Schools, Higher Education Institutions) by By Component (Hardware, Software, Coding, Design) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
Robotics education is the study of robots. The field of robotics generally involves looking at how any physical constructed technology system can perform a task or play a role in any interface or new technology. Educational robots teach programming and coding enabling them to gain significant traction among the students, educators, and parents worldwide
Market Trends:
• Rapidly Growing Collaborative Robots (Cobots) For Making Automation Easier in Manufacturing Environment
• Rise in Advancement of Technologies such as Modular Robotics, nano-Robotics and Cloud Robotics
Market Drivers:
• Technological Enhancements in the Development of Compact Size and Precisely Working Robots as Compared to Traditional Large Robots
• Increase in Investments for Automation in Industries
• Growing Demand from SMEs in Developing Countries
Market Opportunities:
• The Rapid Growth of Robotics Technology
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Robotics Education Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Robotics Education
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Some Extracts from Robotics Education Market Study Table of Content
Robotics Education Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Primary and Secondary Schools, Vocational Schools, Higher Education Institutions] in 2023
Robotics Education Market by Application/End Users [Industrial Robotics, Educational Robotics, Service Robotics, Entertainment Robotics]
Global Robotics Education Sales and Growth Rate (2019-2029)
Robotics Education Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Robotics Education (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
........and view more in complete table of Contents
