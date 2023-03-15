India Sand Market Report 2023-2028: Growth Rate (CAGR of 6.2%), Demand, Size, Share and Forecast
EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC, titled “India Sand Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028”, finds that India sand market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2023-2028.
Sand is a collection of tiny rock particles that consist of various minerals, such as quartz, feldspar fragments, and small fossil fragments. It forms through the natural processes of weathering and erosion of both inland and marine rocks, as well as through the breakdown of organic material. It is a unique substance, as it is porous, permeable, and able to hold water in an efficient manner. These qualities also make it ideal for filtration and drainage systems, including in wastewater treatment plants, swimming pools, and playgrounds. It plays a vital role in the natural world, as it serves as a foundation for beaches, deserts, and dunes and provides a habitat for a diverse array of organisms, including plants and animals. It is also used in different fields of manufacturing, construction, flooring, and home decoration.
India Sand Market Trends:
The rising demand for sand in the construction industry is driving the market in India. This can be supported by the rapid growth of infrastructural projects, such as highways, bridges, airports, and urban development in the country. Furthermore, the growing concerns regarding the environmental impact of riverbed mining for natural sand leading to greater adoption of manufactured sand are creating a positive market outlook. Additionally, favorable government initiatives supporting the utilization of manufactured sand over natural sand due to an increased focus on sustainable development are significantly strengthening the market. Moreover, the widespread adoption of silica sand for producing standard and specialty glasses is impacting the market favorably.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
• Natural Sand
• Manufactured Sand
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Industrial
• Commercial
• Residential
• Infrastructure
Breakup by Region:
• North India
• West and Central India
• South India
• East India
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
