At 13.4% CAGR, Precision Agriculture Market Size to Hit USD 23.06 Billion by 2030

Increased use of smart phones, advent of cutting-edge technology, and ongoing population increase are propelling precision agriculture market growth globally.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Precision Agriculture Market was estimated to be worth $6,457 million in 2020 and is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2020 to 2030 to reach $23,056 million.

Farmers use precision agriculture, a type of site-specific crop management (SSCM), in their fields to increase crop yield and quality. Farmers have switched to precision agriculture as a result of rising food demand and the agriculture sector's quick development. The market's expansion is also aided by its unrivalled advantages, such as agricultural yield analysis, soil analysis, and weather forecasting.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

• Increasing global population and demand for food: The world population is expected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050, which is driving the demand for food. Precision agriculture helps farmers to optimize crop yields and meet the growing demand for food.

• Advancements in technology: Precision agriculture technologies such as GPS, drones, and sensors have become more advanced and affordable, making them accessible to farmers of all sizes. These technologies enable farmers to gather data about their crops and make informed decisions to optimize yields and reduce waste.

• Growing trend towards sustainable agriculture: Consumers are increasingly concerned about the environmental impact of farming practices, and precision agriculture offers a more sustainable way of farming. By optimizing crop yields and reducing waste, precision agriculture helps farmers to minimize their environmental footprint.

• Government initiatives: Governments around the world are promoting precision agriculture as a way to increase food security and reduce environmental impact. This is driving investment in research and development, as well as subsidies and incentives for farmers to adopt precision agriculture technologies.



Restraints:

• High initial costs: Precision agriculture technologies can be expensive to implement, which may deter farmers from adopting them. This is especially true for small-scale farmers who may not have the financial resources to invest in new technologies.

• Lack of skilled labor: Precision agriculture requires skilled labor to operate and maintain the equipment. There is a shortage of skilled labor in some regions, which could limit the adoption of precision agriculture technologies.

• Limited internet connectivity: Precision agriculture relies on internet connectivity to collect and transmit data. In some rural areas, there may be limited or no internet connectivity, which could limit the adoption of precision agriculture technologies.

• Data privacy concerns: Precision agriculture involves the collection and storage of large amounts of data about crops and farming practices. There are concerns about the privacy and security of this data, which could limit the adoption of precision agriculture technologies.

Key Trends in the Market:

• Artificial intelligence and machine learning: The use of artificial intelligence and machine learning is expected to become more prevalent in precision agriculture. These technologies can help farmers to analyze large amounts of data and make better decisions about crop management.

• Big data analytics: The volume of data generated by precision agriculture technologies is growing rapidly. Big data analytics will enable farmers to gain insights into their crops and make more informed decisions about planting, fertilizing, and harvesting.

• Cloud computing: Cloud computing is expected to become more widely adopted in precision agriculture, as it allows farmers to store and analyze large amounts of data remotely.

• Robotics and automation: Robotics and automation are expected to become more prevalent in precision agriculture, as they can help to reduce labor costs and increase efficiency. Examples include automated irrigation systems and robotic harvesters.

• Climate-smart agriculture: Climate change is expected to have a significant impact on agriculture in the coming years. Climate-smart agriculture involves the use of precision agriculture technologies to adapt to changing weather patterns and mitigate the effects of climate change.

• Increased focus on sustainability: Consumers and governments are increasingly focused on sustainability in agriculture. Precision agriculture can help farmers to reduce waste and minimize their environmental impact.

• Expansion of precision agriculture in developing countries: Precision agriculture technologies are becoming more affordable and accessible, which is likely to drive adoption in developing countries where food security is a major concern.

• Integration of precision agriculture with other industries: Precision agriculture technologies can be integrated with other industries, such as transportation and logistics, to create more efficient supply chains and reduce waste.

This report gives an in-depth profile of some key market players in the precision agriculture market are Deere & Company, CropMetrics LLC, Trimble Navigation Limited, CropX, AgSmarts Inc, AgSense LLC, AGCO Corporation, Dickey-John Corporation, Monsanto Company, and Ag Leader Technology. This study includes market trends, market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

