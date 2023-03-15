Bioelectric Medicine Market is estimated to be US$ 19.75 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 7.4% - By PMI
The report “Bioelectric Medicine Market, By Product, By Application, By End Users - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”COVINA, CALIFONIA, UNITED STATE, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bioelectric Medicine Market analysis report is a great resource that makes available current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the HEALTHCARE industry for the forecast period. Bioelectric Medicine Market analysis report is truly a backbone for every business that wishes to prosper in the market. The Bioelectric Medicine Market report displays current and future market trends and carries out analysis of the influence of buyers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the market. Furthermore, the data, facts, and figures collected to produce Bioelectric Medicine Market document are obtained from the trustworthy sources such as websites, journals, mergers, newspapers and other authentic sources.
Key Highlights:
• In October 2020, Medtronic announced it will begin a randomized, head-to-head study comparing two transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) systems in patients with severe symptomatic aortic stenosis (ssAS). The Small Annuli Randomized to Evolut or Sapiens (SMART) post-market trial will compare valve safety and performance of the self-expanding Medtronic Evolut PRO and PRO TAVR Systems against the balloon-expandable SAPIEN 3 and SAPIEN 3 Ultra Transcatheter Heart Valves manufactured by Edwards Life sciences.
• In May 2019, Boston Scientific announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Vertiflex, Inc., a privately-held company which has developed and commercialized the Superion Indirect Decompression System, a minimally-invasive device used to improve physical function and reduce pain in patients with lumbar spinal stenosis (LSS). The procedure – primarily performed by physicians who treat chronic pain patients with therapies including spinal cord stimulation and radiofrequency ablation – is expected to reach $60 million in sales in 2019.
• In 2019, BioSig Technologies Inc., has launched the AABM (Alliance for Advancing Bioelectronic Medicine) which is an independent network of professionals which are united for supporting Bioelectric Medicine. The AABM has aimed to play unique convening role, mobilizing physicians, patients, stakeholders for advocating field, increasing awareness among audience, including investors, policymakers, general public & media for importance of field growth.
• In November 2018, ElectroCore, Inc., a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, announced that it received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an expanded label for gammaCore therapy for adjunctive use for the preventive treatment of cluster headache in adult patients.
Download Report Sample:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4475
Key Market Insights from the report:
Bioelectric Medicine Market accounted for US$ 19.75 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 44.0 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.4%. The Bioelectric Medicine Market is segmented based on Product, Type of Device, Application, End-Users and Region.
• Based on Product, Bioelectric Medicine Market is segmented into Pacemakers, Cochlear Implants, and Spinal Cord Stimulators.
• Based on Type of Device, Bioelectric Medicine Market is segmented into Implantable and Non-Invasive.
• Based on Application, Bioelectric Medicine Market is segmented into Arrhythmia, Depression, Epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, Migraine, and others.
• Based on End-Users, Bioelectric Medicine Market is segmented into Hospitals and others.
• By Region, the Bioelectric Medicine Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Landscape:
• Abbott Laboratories
• Medtronic plc.
• Boston Scientific Corporation
• Cochlear Limited
• Sonova Holding AG
• LivaNova PLC.
• Biotronik
• Nevro Corporation.*
• ElectroCore LLC.
• BioSig Technologies Inc.
Prominent players operating in the target market are focusing on the strategic partnerships as well as launching of the products in order to gain competitive edge in the target market.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Download PDF:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/4475
Analyst View:
The key factor for driving the growth of the bioelectric medicine market is rising prevalence of disease, rapid urbanization and technological advancement. Constant product development and innovations to enhance benefits and safety will enhance the consumer base in the global industry. The rapid increasing incidence of cardiac arrests, rising geriatric population, and advance product development is expected to boost market growth. The deep brain stimulators are expected to show excess lucrative growth in the coming year’s leads to the growing currency of Parkinson's disease and fast-forward lifestyle-induced disorders such as obesity and depression. A government releases investments and funds for the development of novel therapeutics and electroceuticals. Thus, progress in new field of bioelectric medicine & underlying neurophysiological & molecular mechanisms has made it possible for target specific circuits in treating disease and improving organ function. However, rise in prevalence of disease and technological innovations in bioelectric field is expected to boosts the target market growth over the forecast period.
Report Scope:
1. Bioelectric Medicine Market, By Product
o Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032
- Segment Trends
o Pacemakers
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
o Cochlear Implants
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
o Spinal Cord Stimulators
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
2. Bioelectric Medicine Market, By Type of Device, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn)
o Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032
- Segment Trends
o Implantable
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
o Non-Invasive
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
3. Bioelectric Medicine Market, By Application, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn)
o Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032
- Segment Trends
o Arrhythmia
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
o Depression
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
o Epilepsy
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
o Parkinson’s disease
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
o Migraine
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
o Others
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
4. Bioelectric Medicine Market, By End-Users, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn)
o Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032
- Segment Trends
o Hospitals
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
o Others
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
Request Customization:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/4475
Related Topics:
Medical Tapes & Bandages Market, By Product (Tapes and Bandages), By Application (Surgical Wound Treatment, Traumatic Wound Treatment, Ulcers, Burn Injury, Sports Injury, and Other Injury), By End-user (Hospital, Clinics, Home Healthcare, Ambulatory Centers, and Healthcare), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
Surgical Microscopes Market, By Application (Dentistry, Gynecology & Urology, ENT, Neurosurgery & Spine Surgery, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, and Other Applications), By End User (Hospitals, Dentist Clinic, and Other End Users), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
Shweta Raskar
Prophecy Market Insights
+1 860-531-2701
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube