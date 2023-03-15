Spirometer Market to Reach US$ 1,767.0 Million by 2028 | CAGR of 9.36%
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Spirometer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028," The global spirometer market size reached US$ 1,039.2 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,767.0 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.36% during 2023-2028.
A spirometer is a device that is widely utilized to measure the volume of air inhaled and exhaled by the lungs. It is a diagnostic tool that assists healthcare professionals in checking lung function and diagnosing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and other respiratory conditions. It measures the amount of air that can be inhaled and exhaled during a single breath and the airflow rate. It comes in various shapes and sizes, from handheld models to desktop versions, wherein the handheld spirometer is more portable, while the desktop version is more accurate. The demand for spirometers is rising for the diagnosis and management of lung diseases as they provide valuable information about the patient's overall respiratory health.
Global Spirometer Market Trends:
The growing incidences of pulmonary diseases majorly drive the global market. Coupled with this, the growing awareness of pulmonary diseases and the benefits of early diagnosis among the masses is also significantly supporting the market. Apart from this, the increasing investments to improve the overall healthcare expenditure is another factor driving the demand for spirometers. Moreover, the development of computer-based spirometers to enable more accurate and reliable measurements is creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors driving the market include the growing development of healthcare facilities across geographically extended locations and extensive research and development (R&D) activities.
Key Market Segmentation:
Top Spirometer Manufacturers:
• Benson Medical Instruments
• Chest M.I.
• Fukuda Sangyo
• Hill-Rom Inc.
• Jones Medical Instrument Company
• Medical International Research
• Midmark Corporation
• NDD Medizintechnik AG
• Schiller AG
• Vitalograph
• Vyaire Medical
• Welch Allyn Inc
Breakup by Product:
• Consumables & Accessories
• Devices
• Software
Breakup by Mechanism:
• Flow-Sensing Spirometers
• Peak Flow Meters
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• COPD
• Asthma
• Others
Breakup by Disposable Components:
• Filters
• Tubes
• Sensors
Breakup by End-User:
• Hospitals
• Clinical Laboratories
• Home Care Settings
• Others
Regional Insights:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
