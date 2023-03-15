Sales Acceleration Technology Market To Reach US$ 235.8 Billion by 2028 | Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.7%
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Sales Acceleration Technology Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global sales acceleration technology market size reached US$ 92.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 235.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7% during 2023-2028. Sales acceleration technology is cloud-based software designed to help businesses increase their sales revenue. It offers insightful data to the marketing and sales teams to boost the speed and relevance of client conversions. It helps perform sales and administrative tasks by utilizing features like inbound and outbound call tracking, list-building tools, gamification, lead prioritization, email tracking, market intelligence and predictive analysis tools, and sales force automation. Since it offers increased sales productivity and improved sales coaching, sales acceleration technology is gaining immense traction across the globe.
Sales Acceleration Technology Industry Growth:
Rapid automation across industries represents the primary factor driving market growth. Moreover, there has been a rise in the use of sales acceleration technologies by organizations to drive sales via marketing campaigns and monitor consumer patterns. In line with this, the increasing demand for efficient sales management tools is positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, the rising product use for configure, price, and quote (CPQ) functions, sales marketing automation, sales email tools, customer relationship management (CRM), and sales intelligence for reducing time wastage while engaging potential customers and improving various sales processes is another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, numerous product innovations, such as the introduction of user-friendly and interactive dashboards to improve the user's digital experience, have propelled market growth. Along with this, the integration of innovative designs, smooth animations, and sales monitoring tools by software developers to increase user engagement has catalyzed market growth. Other factors, including the rising preferences for cloud computing, ongoing research and development (R&D) activities, rising demand for sales automation, improvements in the information technology (IT) infrastructure, and emerging marketing trends, are also creating a favorable market outlook.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
• Apttus Corporation
• ConnectLeader
• LeadFuze
• Outreach Corporation
• com Inc.
• SalesLoft Inc.
• Sofon
• Tenfold Corporation
• Upland Software Inc.
• Yesware Inc.
Breakup by Type:
• Configure Price Quote (CPQ) Tools
• Sales Proposal Automation Tools
• Customer Relationship Management Tools
• Sales Email Tools
• Sales Intelligence Tools
• Others
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
• BFSI
• Healthcare
• Retail
• Automotive
• Telecom
• Manufacturing
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance
• Market Outlook
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
