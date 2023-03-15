India Plant-Based Meat Market Research Report 2023-2028: Growth Rate (CAGR 26.3%), Size, Share Demand and Forecast
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group's latest research report, titled "India Plant-Based Meat Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028," The India plant-based meat market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 26.3% during 2023-2028.
Plant-based meat is prepared from plant-based ingredients, such as soy, wheat, and pea proteins. It is becoming increasingly popular due to its similarities in taste and texture to real meat. It is used to cook burgers, sausages, and deli slices and is often a healthier and more sustainable alternative to animal-based meat, as it has lower levels of saturated fat and cholesterol and is typically free from antibiotics and hormones. It is known to be an excellent source of vitamins and minerals, protein, and dietary fiber. The demand for plant-based meat is growing across India due to the advent of home delivery models and increasing awareness among individuals. country.
India Plant-Based Meat Market Demand:
The emerging trend of veganism majorly drives the market in India. Along with this, the shifting consumer inclination toward healthier alternatives to traditional meat products, due to health consciousness is acting as a growth-inducing factor. With the rising prevalence of chronic conditions, such as cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and cancer among the masses, is creating a positive market outlook. Furthermore, continuous technological advancements in the production process to offer more realistic textures and flavors are catalyzing the market. Some of the other factors driving the market include rapid urbanization and the easy availability of plant-based meat products through both online and offline distribution channels.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
• Burger Patties
• Sausages
• Nuggets and Strips
• Ground Meat
• Meatballs
• Others
Breakup by Source:
• Soy
• Wheat
• Peas
• Others
Breakup by Meat Type:
• Chicken
• Beef
• Pork
• Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Restaurants and Catering Industry
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Convenience and Specialty Stores
• Online Retail
Breakup by Region:
• North India
• West and Central India
• South India
• East India
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
