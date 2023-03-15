The Medical Membranes Market is estimated to be US$ 16.8 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 9.0% - By PMI
The report "Medical Membranes Market, By Basis of Material, By Technology, By Application - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.COVINA, CALIFONIA, UNITED STATE, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Membranes Market refers to the market for specialized membranes used in medical applications. These membranes are typically made from synthetic polymers or natural materials and are designed to have specific properties, such as biocompatibility, durability, and permeability.
Medical membranes are used in a wide range of applications, including drug delivery, wound care, blood filtration, and tissue engineering. They are also used in devices such as artificial kidneys, heart valves, and blood oxygenators.
Some of the key product categories within the Medical Membranes Market include:
• Microfiltration Membranes: These membranes are used in various applications such as cell separation, virus removal, and particle filtration.
• Ultrafiltration Membranes: These membranes are used for the separation of macromolecules, such as proteins and polysaccharides, from smaller molecules, such as salts and water.
• Nanofiltration Membranes: These membranes have a pore size smaller than microfiltration membranes and larger than reverse osmosis membranes.
• Reverse Osmosis Membranes: These membranes are used for desalination of seawater, brackish water, and wastewater.
• Hemodialysis Membranes: These membranes are used in the treatment of kidney failure. They are designed to filter the blood and remove excess fluids and waste products from the body.
• Other Membranes: This category includes various other membranes used in medical applications, such as wound dressing membranes, drug delivery membranes, and gas exchange membranes.
Analyst View:
Increasing demand for artificial organs
The number of patient demanding organ transplant is continuously increasing compared to the number of donors donating organs. The demand and supply gap of organ transplant is increasing rapidly. According to US Department of organ donation and transplantation, more than 116,000 patients are on the waiting list as of August 2017, out of which approximately 30% are actually getting transplant performed. Though about 95% of US adults support organ donation, only 54% actually donates.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2016, one in 10 American, that is more than 26 million people in the US have some level of chronic kidney disease. More than 2 million people are being kept alive by renal replacement therapy worldwide.
Growing demand for medical membranes in emerging economies
The need for ultra-pure water for pharmaceutical manufacturing and hemodialysis is driving the demand for medical membranes in emerging regions. Emerging markets such as China, India, Brazil, and other developing countries present significant opportunities for players involved in pharmaceutical production and in the dialysis treatment sector. The demand for dialysis products and services in these countries is increasing due to rising incidence of ESRD.
Top main companies included:
• Pall Corporation
• Asahi Kasei
• 3M
• Koch Membrane Systems
• Merck Millipore
• GE Healthcare
• Sartorius AG
• Hangzhou Cobetter Filtration Equipment
• Microdyn-Nadir
• W. L. Gore & Associates
Trend & Opportunity:
1. The trend towards point-of-care testing, where medical tests are performed at the point of patient care rather than at a centralized laboratory, is driving the demand for small, portable devices that use medical membranes for filtration and separation.
2. Biopharmaceuticals are complex molecules that require advanced purification techniques, such as chromatography and filtration, to ensure their safety and efficacy. Medical membranes are commonly used in the purification of biopharmaceuticals, and the growing demand for these drugs is expected to drive the growth of the medical membranes market.
3. Medical membranes are increasingly being used in wound care and tissue engineering applications, where they are used to promote healing and regenerate damaged tissue. The growing focus on regenerative medicine is expected to drive the demand for medical membranes in these applications.
Key Highlights:
• In August 2020, Pall Corporation, a global leader in filtration, separation and purification, was selected by the United States Department of Defense (DoD) to receive a $4.9M contract to build a new breathing filter manufacturing line within an existing U.S.-based Pall manufacturing facility to increase ventilator filter production. When the new line opens in the fall 2021, Pall’s ventilator filter production capacity will increase from 485,000 units per month to 650,000 units per month – allowing Pall to help meet the growing demand in the U.S. for ventilator filters driven by COVID-19.
• In April 2019, 3M announced that it has added 3M Extended Wear Medical Transfer Adhesive, 4075 to its lineup of advanced adhesives for medical devices. Designed to laminate many substrates, 3M medical transfer adhesive, 4075 features an extended wear pressure sensitive transfer adhesive and allows design engineers to use a variety of backings. 3M medical transfer adhesive, 4075 offers excellent initial skin adhesion with up to a 14-day wear time, depending on the backing material used.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
