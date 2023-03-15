Geriatric Care Services Market to Reach US$ 1,682 Billion by 2028 | Growth Rate (CAGR of 7.3%)
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Geriatric Care Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028," The global geriatric care services market size reached US$ 1,084 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,682 Billion by 2028. exhibiting a growth rate CAGR of 7.3% during 2023-2028.
Geriatric care services are specialized care that focuses on the needs of elderly individuals. They provide elders with assistance and support to help them stay healthy and independent. This assistance includes assisting with activities of daily living, such as getting dressed, bathing, and using the restroom, providing medical and nursing care, providing home health aides, and counseling and therapy, to elderly individuals. They help elderly individuals with the transition to a new living arrangement, including a nursing home or assisted living facility and provide resources and referrals to help them find appropriate long-term care services. As a result, they aim to assist elderly individuals to remain as independent as possible and to ensure their safety, comfort, and quality of life.
Request Free Sample Report : https://www.imarcgroup.com/geriatric-care-services-market/requestsample
Global Geriatric Care Services Market Trends:
The growing geriatric population and increased awareness of geriatric care services majorly drive the global market. Coupled with the escalating prevalence of chronic illnesses is another factor contributing to the market expansion as these services help improve health by treating and preventing diseases and meeting daily needs. Apart from this, several leading players are launching cost-effective geriatric care services to strengthen their market position, this is a major driving factor. Apart from this, the growing initiatives to ensure that older adults can access social care services that are both convenient and inexpensive is propelling the market. Some of the other factors driving the market further include rapid urbanization and continual improvements in the overall healthcare infrastructure.
Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/geriatric-care-services-market
Key Market Segmentation:
Top Companies in Global Geriatric Care Services Industry:
• Amedisys Inc.
• Brookdale Senior Living Inc.
• Econ Healthcare Group
• Extendicare Inc.
• Genesis HealthCare
• Home Instead Inc. (Honor Technology Inc.)
• Kindred Healthcare
• Portea Medical
• Revera Inc.
• Rosewood Care Group Inc.
• Sunrise Senior Living LLC.
Breakup by Service:
• Home Care
• Adult Day Care
• Institutional Care
Breakup by Payment Source:
• Public Insurance
• Private Insurance
• Out-of-pocket
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Respiratory Diseases
• Diabetes
• Heart Diseases
• Neurological Diseases
• Kidney Diseases
• Cancer
• Others
Regional Insights:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here