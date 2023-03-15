Hydrogen Peroxide Market Price Trends, Industry Demand, Growth Overview, and Report 2023-2028
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Hydrogen Peroxide Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global hydrogen peroxide market size reached US$ 3.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during 2023-2028. Hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) is a chemical compound widely used in various industries, including healthcare, chemical manufacturing, and agriculture. It is a colorless, odorless liquid with strong oxidizing properties and can react vigorously with many other chemicals. It is commonly used as a disinfectant and antiseptic due to its ability to kill bacteria and viruses. It also produces various chemicals, including bleach, propylene oxide, and peracetic acid. In agriculture, hydrogen peroxide is used as a soil treatment to increase oxygen content and promote plant growth. In the healthcare industry, hydrogen peroxide is used as a wound disinfectant and a teeth-whitening agent. It is also used in producing contact lenses and as a sterilizing agent for medical equipment.
Industry Demand:
The global market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for hydrogen peroxide in various end-use industries, including healthcare, chemical manufacturing, and pulp and paper production. In line with this, the rising demand for eco-friendly bleaching agents is significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the growing product usage in wastewater treatment and the escalating product demand as a disinfectant are positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the increasing demand for eco-friendly bleaching agents is catalyzing product adoption. Moreover, the rapid technological advancements in hydrogen peroxide production and delivery are driving the market by making the production process more efficient and cost-effective and improving the delivery of hydrogen peroxide to end-use industries. Besides, the rising product utilization as a mouth rinse as it can relieve mouth irritation or mucus and other oral infections is favoring the market. Additionally, the growing consumption of the product in several personal care products is providing a boost to the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
• Solvay
• Evonik
• Arkema
• Kemira Oyj
• FMC Corporation
• EkO Peroxide LLC (acquired by AkzoNobel)
• Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company
• PeroxyChem LLC
• Aditya Birla Chemicals Limited
• Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd
• BASF SE
• Merck
• Chang Chun Petrochemical
• Guangdong Zhongcheng Chemicals
• Hansol Chemical
Breakup by Application:
• Chemical Synthesis
• Bleaching
• Disinfectant
• Cleaning and Etching
• Others
Breakup by End-Use:
• Pulp and Paper
• Food and Beverages
• Water Treatment
• Textiles and Laundry
• Oil and Gas
• Healthcare
• Electronics
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance
• Market Outlook
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
