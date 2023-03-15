Amino Acids Market to Reach 14.3 Million Tons Globally by 2028 | CAGR of 4.59%
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Amino Acids Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global amino acids market size reached 10.8 Million Tons in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 14.3 Million Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.59% during 2023-2028.
Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins that are essential macromolecules found in all living organisms. They are organic compounds that contain both an amino group and a carboxyl group attached to the same carbon atom, known as alpha carbon. They are abundantly found in red meat, eggs, seafood, quinoa, dairy products, and soy products, that are an important part of both animal and human nutrition. Additionally, they play a critical role in many physiological processes, including the synthesis of enzymes, hormones, neurotransmitters, and DNA. There are several different types of amino acids, wherein some are classified as essential, as they cannot be synthesized by the body and must be obtained through diet and some are non-essential, which means they can be synthesized by the body itself.
Amino Acids Market Demand:
The global market is primarily driven by the widespread product demand across the food and beverage industry. This can be attributed to the rising uptake of amino acids as flavor enhancers in the preparation of numerous food products. Along with this, the growing adoption of amino acids in the manufacturing of protein supplements, energy drinks, and sports nutrition products is providing a boost to the market. Apart from this, the product is widely used in animal feed to enhance the growth and development of livestock, poultry, and aquaculture is creating a positive market outlook. Moreover, the rising prevalence of numerous chronic diseases is driving the demand for medical nutrition products, which, in turn, is catalyzing the demand for amino acids.
Key Market Segmentation:
Top Companies in Amino Acids Industry:
• Amino Inc.
• Ajinomoto Group
• Cargill, Incorporated
• Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)
• CJ CheilJedang Corporation
Breakup by Type:
• Glutamic Acid
• Lysine
• Methionine
• Threonine
• Phenylalanine
• Tryptophan
• Citrulline
• Glycine
• Glutamine
• Creatine
• Arginine
• Valine
• Leucine
• Iso-Leucine
• Proline
• Serine
• Tyrosine
• Others
Breakup by Raw Material:
• Plant Based
• Animal Based
Breakup by Application:
• Animal Feed
• Food
• Healthcare
Regional Insights:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Elena Anderson
