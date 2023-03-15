At 13.2% CAGR, Digital Supply Chain Market Size to Surpass USD 13.68 Billion by 2030

Digital Supply Chain Market Research

Adoption of industrial-grade digital technology & rising demand for cloud-based SCM solutions are the factors fueling expansion of digital supply chain market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The size of the global digital supply chain market was estimated at $3,918.00 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% to reach $13,679.00 million by 2030.

The desire for dependable, quick, and efficient order execution, the rise in demand for cloud-based supply chain management systems, and the rising use of digital technology designed for industrial use are all having an impact on the global digital supply chain market. However, over the projection period, security issues related to the digital supply chain may somewhat restrain market growth.

Market Dynamics:

• Increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies: Industry 4.0 technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain are driving the adoption of digital supply chain management solutions.

• Growing demand for supply chain visibility: Supply chain visibility has become increasingly important for organizations, as it enables them to monitor their supply chain operations in real-time and make informed decisions.

• Need for improved efficiency and cost savings: Digital supply chain management solutions enable organizations to optimize their supply chain operations, reduce costs, and increase efficiency.

• Rapidly changing customer demands: Customers today expect fast and reliable delivery of products, which has led to the adoption of digital supply chain management solutions that enable organizations to meet these demands.

• Globalization: Globalization has led to complex supply chains, which has increased the need for digital supply chain management solutions that can help organizations manage their operations more efficiently.

Restraints:

• High implementation costs: The initial cost of implementing digital supply chain management solutions can be high, especially for small and medium-sized businesses.

• Lack of skilled workforce: The implementation of digital supply chain management solutions requires a skilled workforce, and organizations may face challenges in finding the right talent.

• Data privacy concerns: Collecting and storing supply chain data raises privacy concerns. Organizations need to ensure that they comply with data privacy regulations and protect supply chain data from cyber threats.

• Integration issues: Integrating digital supply chain management solutions with existing systems can be challenging, which can lead to data inconsistencies and errors.

• Resistance to change: Some employees may resist the implementation of new digital supply chain management solutions, which can impact the adoption and success of these initiatives.

Key Trends in the Market:

• Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML): AI and ML are being increasingly integrated into digital supply chain management solutions to optimize operations, improve decision-making, and increase efficiency.

• Internet of Things (IoT) for Supply Chain Visibility: IoT devices are being used to monitor supply chain operations in real-time, providing organizations with visibility into their supply chain processes and enabling them to make informed decisions.

• Blockchain for Supply Chain Transparency: Blockchain technology is being used to create transparent and secure supply chains, enabling organizations to track products from origin to destination and ensure product authenticity.

• Cloud-based Supply Chain Management Solutions: Cloud-based digital supply chain management solutions are becoming increasingly popular, as they offer several benefits, including easy accessibility, scalability, and affordability.

• Collaborative Supply Chain Management: Collaboration is becoming a key trend in digital supply chain management, as organizations are working with suppliers, partners, and customers to optimize operations and increase efficiency.

• Automation and Robotics: Automation and robotics are being used to optimize supply chain operations, reduce costs, and increase efficiency. This includes the use of autonomous vehicles for delivery and warehouse robots for inventory management.

• Sustainability: Organizations are increasingly focused on sustainability, and this is reflected in the adoption of digital supply chain management solutions that enable them to monitor and reduce their environmental impact.

• Predictive Analytics: Predictive analytics is being used to forecast demand and optimize supply chain operations, reducing waste and increasing efficiency.

• Digital Twins: Digital twins are being used to create virtual replicas of physical assets, enabling organizations to monitor and optimize supply chain operations in real-time.

• Cybersecurity: Cybersecurity is becoming increasingly important in digital supply chain management, as organizations need to protect their supply chain data from cyber threats. This includes the use of advanced security measures such as encryption, multi-factor authentication, and network segmentation.

Some of the key Digital supply chain industry players profiled in the report include Cloudera, Inc., IBM Corporation, Infor, MicroStrategy Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Software AG, Tableau Software, and TIBCO Software Inc. This study includes digital supply chain market share, trends, digital supply chain market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

