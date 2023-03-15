Vegan Food Market Growth 2023, Industry Statistics, SWOT Analysis, Top Companies Overview, and Forecast Till 2028
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled,“Vegan Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,”the global vegan food market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.7% during 2023-2028. Veganism is a lifestyle choice that has grown in popularity recently. People choose to adopt a vegan diet for several reasons, including ethical, environmental, and health reasons. Vegan food does not contain animal products or by-products, such as meat, dairy, eggs, or honey. Instead, it uses plant-based ingredients like fruits, vegetables, grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds. One of the advantages of a vegan diet is that it is very healthy. A well-planned vegan diet provides all necessary nutrients, including protein, iron, and calcium, without the health risks associated with consuming meat or dairy products. Plant-based foods are also typically lower in saturated fat and calories than animal-based foods. Various vegan food options are available, from simple meals like salads and stir-fries to more elaborate dishes like vegan lasagna and plant-based burgers. In addition to being a healthy and delicious choice, choosing vegan food can also positively impact the environment, as animal agriculture is a significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions and other environmental problems. Vegan food is a diverse and accessible choice for those looking to improve their health, reduce their environmental impact, or live more ethically.
Get Free Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vegan-food-market/requestsample
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
• Amy’s Kitchen, Inc.
• Beyond Meat, Inc.
• Daiya Foods, Inc.
• Danone SA
• Eden Foods, Inc.
• Plamil Foods Ltd.
• Archer Daniels Midland Company
• Tofutti Brands, Inc.
• VBites Foods Limited
• Vitasoy Australia Products Pty Ltd
Also, Read Top Vegan Food Companies worldwide
Industry Demand:
The global market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for plant-based foods among consumers. In line with this, the rising awareness about the environmental and health benefits of a vegan diet is significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the growing number of individuals adopting veganism for ethical reasons is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the influence of social media and the availability of information about veganism are catalyzing product demand. The escalating interest of consumers in sustainable and ethical food choices is propelling the market. The increasing obesity rates worldwide and the rising health problems, such as heart diseases, high blood pressure, diabetes, asthma, and others, are promoting the overall health consciousness among consumers. This has resulted in a growing demand for different healthy food products, including vegan ones.
Furthermore, the increasing consciousness among individuals about cruelty against animals is strengthening the vegan food market. Besides this, increasing preference towards the adoption of a sustainable diet featuring plant-based foods to help fight numerous chronic is providing an impetus to the overall demand. Moreover, continual developments in organized distribution channels and the emerging e-commerce sector are positively influencing the market. Other factors, such as inflating disposable income levels of the masses, the changing dietary patterns of individuals, continuous developments in attractive packaging solutions, and the advent of home delivery models, are also impacting the market.
Browse a Detailed Summary of the Research Report with TOC: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vegan-food-market
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product:
• Dairy Alternatives
o Cheese
o Desserts
o Snacks
o Others
• Meat Substitutes
o Tofu
o Texturized Vegetable Protein (TVP)
o Seiten
o Quorn
o Others
• Other
Breakup by Source:
• Almond
• Soy
• Oats
• Wheat
• Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Specialty Stores
• Online Stores
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance
• Market Outlook
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse More Research Reports:
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/wireless-power-transmission-market-report-2022-2027-industry-demands-top-companies-overview-share-size-growth-analysis-and-forecast
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/calcium-stearate-market-report-2022-size-analysis-key-players-growth-insights-demands-opportunity-and-forecast-till-2027
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/distributed-acoustic-sensing-das-market-growth-industry-trends-top-companies-overview-share-size-and-analysis-report-2022-2027
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/white-box-server-market-size-top-companies-share-growth-overview-demand-and-analysis-report-2022-2027
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/latin-america-biometrics-market-share-industry-size-trends-analysis-growth-rate-17-8-overview-and-report-2022-2027
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/commercial-satellite-imaging-market-overview-industry-size-top-companies-analysis-growth-opportunity-and-report-2022-2027
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
Get Free Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vegan-food-market/requestsample
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
• Amy’s Kitchen, Inc.
• Beyond Meat, Inc.
• Daiya Foods, Inc.
• Danone SA
• Eden Foods, Inc.
• Plamil Foods Ltd.
• Archer Daniels Midland Company
• Tofutti Brands, Inc.
• VBites Foods Limited
• Vitasoy Australia Products Pty Ltd
Also, Read Top Vegan Food Companies worldwide
Industry Demand:
The global market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for plant-based foods among consumers. In line with this, the rising awareness about the environmental and health benefits of a vegan diet is significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the growing number of individuals adopting veganism for ethical reasons is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the influence of social media and the availability of information about veganism are catalyzing product demand. The escalating interest of consumers in sustainable and ethical food choices is propelling the market. The increasing obesity rates worldwide and the rising health problems, such as heart diseases, high blood pressure, diabetes, asthma, and others, are promoting the overall health consciousness among consumers. This has resulted in a growing demand for different healthy food products, including vegan ones.
Furthermore, the increasing consciousness among individuals about cruelty against animals is strengthening the vegan food market. Besides this, increasing preference towards the adoption of a sustainable diet featuring plant-based foods to help fight numerous chronic is providing an impetus to the overall demand. Moreover, continual developments in organized distribution channels and the emerging e-commerce sector are positively influencing the market. Other factors, such as inflating disposable income levels of the masses, the changing dietary patterns of individuals, continuous developments in attractive packaging solutions, and the advent of home delivery models, are also impacting the market.
Browse a Detailed Summary of the Research Report with TOC: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vegan-food-market
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product:
• Dairy Alternatives
o Cheese
o Desserts
o Snacks
o Others
• Meat Substitutes
o Tofu
o Texturized Vegetable Protein (TVP)
o Seiten
o Quorn
o Others
• Other
Breakup by Source:
• Almond
• Soy
• Oats
• Wheat
• Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Specialty Stores
• Online Stores
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance
• Market Outlook
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse More Research Reports:
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/wireless-power-transmission-market-report-2022-2027-industry-demands-top-companies-overview-share-size-growth-analysis-and-forecast
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/calcium-stearate-market-report-2022-size-analysis-key-players-growth-insights-demands-opportunity-and-forecast-till-2027
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/distributed-acoustic-sensing-das-market-growth-industry-trends-top-companies-overview-share-size-and-analysis-report-2022-2027
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/white-box-server-market-size-top-companies-share-growth-overview-demand-and-analysis-report-2022-2027
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/latin-america-biometrics-market-share-industry-size-trends-analysis-growth-rate-17-8-overview-and-report-2022-2027
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/commercial-satellite-imaging-market-overview-industry-size-top-companies-analysis-growth-opportunity-and-report-2022-2027
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here