At CAGR of 6.18%, Electric Lawn Mower Market to Reach US$ 22.4 Billion by 2028
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Electric Lawn Mower Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” finds that the global electric lawn mower market size reached a value of US$ 15.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 22.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.18% during 2023-2028.
Electric Lawn Mower Market by IMARC Group
An electric lawn mower is a grass-cutting machine that utilizes revolving blades to trim grass evenly. It includes various components such as a handlebar, blades, mower pan, engine, side discharge chutes, plugs, and covers. It is powered by an electric power supply or battery and uses various blade types that depend on the terrain and mowing requirements for mulching grass across residential lawns, golf courses, sports fields, and public parks. It offers several benefits, such as ease of portability, simple start-up, and reduced noise levels. In comparison to traditionally used gas-powered lawnmowers, the electric variants are highly cost effective and environment friendly. Some commonly available electric lawn mowers include electric, stand-on, front and wide-area, and walk-behind electric models.
Global Electric Lawn Mower Market Trends:
The rising demand for lawnmowers across residential buildings is driving the global market. This can be attributed to the growing emphasis on allocating green areas in residential apartments to improve the liveability and aesthetic appeal of the localities. Furthermore, the introduction of the robots-as-a-service (RaaS) business model due to rapid digitization is creating a positive market outlook. The market is further driven by advancements in battery technology that have made cordless electric mowers more practical and efficient. Apart from this, the escalating preference among consumers toward electric lawn mowers on account of their lesser carbon emissions and fuel leaks is propelling the market. Other factors, including continous product innovations, such as the introduction of lawnmowers with low-noise blades, and inflating disposable income levels of the masses, are also influencing the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
Top Electric Lawn Mower Manufacturers:
• Husqvarna Group
• The Toro Company
• Robert Bosch
• Deere & Company
• RYOBI
• Briggs & Stratton
• EGO POWER
• Honda Motor Company
• Hayter Limited
• Emak S.p.A.
• D&D Motor Systems Inc
• Unison Engg Industries
• AriensCo
• MTD Products
Breakup by Product:
• Walk-Behind
• Ride-On
Breakup by Type:
• Cordless Electric Lawn Mower
• Corded Electric Lawn Mower
Breakup by Application:
• Residential
• Non-residential
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Online
• Offline
Regional Insights:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
