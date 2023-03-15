Hair Care Market Trends 2023, Industry Overview, SWOT Analysis, Demand and Forecast Till 2028
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Hair Care Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global hair care market size reached US$ 82.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 107.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during 2023-2028. Hair care refers to the practice of maintaining healthy and attractive hair. This involves various activities such as washing, conditioning, and styling hair and protecting it from damage caused by environmental factors such as sun exposure and pollution. Regular washing is essential to hair care, as it helps remove dirt, oil, and product buildup that can clog hair follicles and make hair look dull and lifeless. Many different hair care products are available on the market, each designed to address different hair types and concerns. Some of the most common hair care products are shampoo, conditioner, hair masks, hair oil, gel, mousses, hairsprays, hair dryers, and straighteners. Proper hair care is important for several reasons and can provide a wide range of benefits. Hair care can help to prevent damage caused by heat styling tools. It aids in preventing breakage, split ends, and other damage. It also assists in preventing hair loss caused by damage, breakage, or other factors and can keep your hair looking fuller and healthier for longer. Hair care can provide numerous benefits, from healthier and more beautiful hair to increased confidence and well-being.
Get a Free Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hair-care-market/requestsample
Industry Demand:
The global market is majorly driven by the increasing awareness about hair health. In line with this, the rising demand for hair care products that can maintain healthy, strong, and attractive hair is significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the growing emphasis on personal grooming and the influence of social media is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the changes in lifestyle and exposure to environmental factors such as pollution, UV rays, and heat styling can cause hair damage, leading to an accelerating demand for products that can help to repair and protect hair. The fashion and beauty industry is constantly evolving, and new trends in hairstyles and colors are catalyzing product adoption. As disposable incomes rise worldwide, more consumers can afford hair care products and are willing to invest in premium products that offer better results. This, in turn, is expected to propel the market growth worldwide. The escalating demand for natural and organic products is favoring the market.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
• KAO Group
• L’Oréal USA, Inc.
• The Procter & Gamble (P&G) Company
• Unilever PLC
• Johnson & Johnson, Inc.
Also, Read the Full Blog: Top Hair Care Companies in the Worldwide
Industry Growth:
The widespread availability of new, more effective, and safer hair care products is strengthening the market. Moreover, the escalating hair concerns among the consumers, such as dandruff, dry and itchy scalp, hair loss, and dull hair, are bolstering the market. Besides, the increasing concerns regarding the harmful effects of pollution and the rising exposure of the hair to ultraviolet sun rays are fuelling the product demand across the globe. The trend of hair coloring and long hair among men is driving the market growth further. The senior population is more vulnerable to hair problems than the youth generation is expected to provide an impetus to the product demand. Additionally, the emerging trends in the fashion industry and the rising penetration of salon services across the globe are providing a boost to the market.
Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hair-care-market
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Specialty Stores
• Convenience Stores
• Online Retailers
• Others
Breakup by Product Type:
• Shampoo
• Hair Color
• Conditioner
• Hair Styling Products
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance
• Market Outlook
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse More Research Reports:
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/nanomedicine-market-size-industry-trends-top-companies-overview-growth-rate-13-4-demand-and-analysis-report-2022-2027
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/boiler-insurance-market-size-top-companies-share-industry-growth-analysis-demand-opportunity-and-report-2022-2027
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/optical-imaging-system-market-share-industry-size-top-companies-analysis-growth-rate-12-07-demand-and-report-2022-2027
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/vehicle-to-grid-v2g-market-size-industry-overview-analysis-key-players-growth-rate-44-25-demand-and-report-2022-2027
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/gene-expression-analysis-market-trends-industry-overview-growth-rate-10-79-demand-and-research-report-2022-2027
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/hyperspectral-imaging-systems-market-size-industry-overview-growth-rate-17-74-demand-and-analysis-report-2022-2027
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
Get a Free Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hair-care-market/requestsample
Industry Demand:
The global market is majorly driven by the increasing awareness about hair health. In line with this, the rising demand for hair care products that can maintain healthy, strong, and attractive hair is significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the growing emphasis on personal grooming and the influence of social media is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the changes in lifestyle and exposure to environmental factors such as pollution, UV rays, and heat styling can cause hair damage, leading to an accelerating demand for products that can help to repair and protect hair. The fashion and beauty industry is constantly evolving, and new trends in hairstyles and colors are catalyzing product adoption. As disposable incomes rise worldwide, more consumers can afford hair care products and are willing to invest in premium products that offer better results. This, in turn, is expected to propel the market growth worldwide. The escalating demand for natural and organic products is favoring the market.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
• KAO Group
• L’Oréal USA, Inc.
• The Procter & Gamble (P&G) Company
• Unilever PLC
• Johnson & Johnson, Inc.
Also, Read the Full Blog: Top Hair Care Companies in the Worldwide
Industry Growth:
The widespread availability of new, more effective, and safer hair care products is strengthening the market. Moreover, the escalating hair concerns among the consumers, such as dandruff, dry and itchy scalp, hair loss, and dull hair, are bolstering the market. Besides, the increasing concerns regarding the harmful effects of pollution and the rising exposure of the hair to ultraviolet sun rays are fuelling the product demand across the globe. The trend of hair coloring and long hair among men is driving the market growth further. The senior population is more vulnerable to hair problems than the youth generation is expected to provide an impetus to the product demand. Additionally, the emerging trends in the fashion industry and the rising penetration of salon services across the globe are providing a boost to the market.
Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hair-care-market
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Specialty Stores
• Convenience Stores
• Online Retailers
• Others
Breakup by Product Type:
• Shampoo
• Hair Color
• Conditioner
• Hair Styling Products
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance
• Market Outlook
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse More Research Reports:
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/nanomedicine-market-size-industry-trends-top-companies-overview-growth-rate-13-4-demand-and-analysis-report-2022-2027
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/boiler-insurance-market-size-top-companies-share-industry-growth-analysis-demand-opportunity-and-report-2022-2027
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/optical-imaging-system-market-share-industry-size-top-companies-analysis-growth-rate-12-07-demand-and-report-2022-2027
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/vehicle-to-grid-v2g-market-size-industry-overview-analysis-key-players-growth-rate-44-25-demand-and-report-2022-2027
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/gene-expression-analysis-market-trends-industry-overview-growth-rate-10-79-demand-and-research-report-2022-2027
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/hyperspectral-imaging-systems-market-size-industry-overview-growth-rate-17-74-demand-and-analysis-report-2022-2027
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here