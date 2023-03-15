Craft Beer Market Size Worth US$ 221.5 Billion By 2028 | Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.8%
Craft Beer Market
Craft beer is an alcoholic beverage produced in a traditional or non-mechanized way by an independent microbrewery.BROOKLYN, NY, USA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Craft Beer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on craft beer market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global craft beer market size reached US$ 117.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 221.5 Billion by 2028 exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% during 2023-2028.
Craft beer is a type of beer that is produced by small, independent breweries that use traditional brewing methods and often use high-quality ingredients. It is typically brewed in small batches, allowing greater experimentation and innovation in flavor and style. It has become increasingly popular due to the growing interest in local and artisanal food and drink. Many consumers are attracted to craft beer as it offers a wider range of flavors and styles than mass-produced beers and is often produced using sustainable and environmentally friendly practices. It is unfiltered and contains more natural ingredients, such as vitamins and antioxidants, which has several health benefits.
Market Trends:
The global market is majorly driven by the increasing consumer demand for unique and high-quality beer. In line with this, the growing interests of consumers in local and artisanal food and drink are significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the rising popularity of beer tourism and the expanding distribution channels for craft beer is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, many consumers are attracted to craft beer due to its unique and complex flavors and its association with independent and innovative brewing practices. This, in turn, is expected to catalyze the market. Moreover, the key players are offering a wide range of craft beer products, catering to different consumer preferences and tastes. Besides, the rapid advancements in beer brewing technologies are resulting in the emergence of wide-ranging products. Additionally, the easy availability of numerous flavorful options and constant modification and improvement in taste by the market players are providing a boost to the market.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
• Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
• Bell's Brewery Inc.
• Constellation Brands Inc.
• D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc.
• Diageo Plc
• Duvel Moortgat
• Heineken NV
• New Belgium Brewing Company Inc.
• Oskar Blues Brewery LLC
• Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.
• Stone & Wood Brewing Co. (Lion Brewery Co)
• The Boston Beer Company Inc
Craft Beer Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, age group and distribution channel.
Breakup by Product Type:
• Ales
• Lagers
• Others
Breakup by Age Group:
• 21–35 Years Old
• 40–54 Years Old
• 55 Years and Above
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• On-Trade
• Off-Trade
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
