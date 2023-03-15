Airport Baggage Handling System Market to Reach US$ 7.6 Billion by 2028 | CAGR of 10.8%
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Airport Baggage Handling System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global airport baggage handling system market size reached US$ 3.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% during 2023-2028.
The baggage handling system (BHS) refers to a conveyor system that is widely adopted to transfer checked luggage from the ticketing counters to airplane loading gates. It involves bag tracking, load balancing, volume regulation, and screening luggage for security reasons. The system utilizes numerous devices, such as barcode scanners, tilt tray sorters, radio frequency sensors, automatic jam readers (AJR), automatic tag readers (ATR), and vertical sortation units to provide efficient and transparent baggage handling to travelers and minimize the workload for the ground staff. Due to the rising demand for automation across the globe, there has been a considerable shift towards the adoption of fully automated and computer-guided airport baggage handling systems.
Global Airport Baggage Handling System Market Growth:
Significant growth in the aviation industry is driving the global market. This can be supported by the increasing number of flight passengers and the shifting lifestyle preferences of individuals. Moreover, continuous technological advancements in airport infrastructures, such as the integration of baggage handling with radio frequency identification (RFID) and artificial intelligence (AI), are providing a boost to market. Furthermore, the rising international trade and continual developments in the tourism sector are impacting the demand for airport baggage handling systems. Other factors, including rapid urbanization and the growing investments by leading players in extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are also influencing the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
Top Companies in Airport Baggage Handling System Industry:
• Siemens
• Vanderlande
• Daifuku Company
• Pteris Global
• Beumer Group
• Fives Group
• G&S Airport Conveyer
• Grenzebach Maschinenbau
• BCS Group
• Logplan, Glidepath Group
• Ansir Systems
• Babcock International Group
• SITA
Breakup by Identification Technology:
• Barcode System
• RFID System
Breakup by Airport Class:
• Class A Airport
• Class B Airport
• Class C Airport
Breakup by Check-In Type:
• Assisted Service Bag Check-In
• Self-Service Bag Check-In
Breakup by Type:
• Conveyor System
• Destination Coded Vehicle
Breakup by Efficiency:
• Below 3000
• 3000 to 6000
• Above 6000
Breakup by Cost Analysis:
• Operational Cost Analysis
• Installation Cost Analysis
Regional Insights:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
