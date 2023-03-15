Water Purifier Market Segmentation, Industry Demand, SWOT Analysis, Growth Overview, and Report 2023-2028
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Water Purifier Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global water purifier market size reached US$ 46.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 78.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.35% during 2023-2028. A water purifier is a device used to remove contaminants from water, making it safe for consumption. It is commonly used in households, commercial buildings, and industries to ensure that the water is safe and clean for various purposes. Different types of water purifiers are available in the market, including reverse osmosis (RO) systems, ultraviolet (UV) purifiers, and gravity-based purifiers. Each type of water purifier uses different technologies to remove contaminants from water, such as bacteria, viruses, heavy metals, and chemicals. Water Purifier is essential in areas where water quality is poor, or water sources are contaminated. It helps to prevent waterborne diseases and ensure that the water is safe for drinking, cooking, and other purposes. It is also widely used in food and beverage manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and electronics industries to ensure that the water used in production processes is of high quality and free from contaminants.
Get a Free Sample Copy of the Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/water-purifier-market/requestsample
Industry Growth:
The global market is majorly driven by increasing concerns over water safety. In line with this, the rising demand for clean and safe drinking water is significantly contributing to market growth. Furthermore, the growing awareness of waterborne diseases and favorable water treatment regulations are positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the key companies are focusing on product innovation, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market position. Moreover, the escalating pollution of water sources and the effect of climate change on water availability are propelling the market. Besides, governments worldwide are implementing regulations and standards for water quality, creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, the rapid technological advancements in water purification systems, including RO, UV, and activated carbon filters, are driving the market by making the purification process more efficient, cost-effective, and accessible to a wider range of customers.
Do you know more information, Contact our analyst at: https://www.imarcgroup.com/water-purifier-market
Key Players Included in Global Water Purifier Market Research Report:
• LG Electronics Inc.
• Unilever PLC/NV
• Panasonic Corporation
• Kinetico Incorporated
• Aquatech International LLC
• GE (General Electric) Appliances
• A.O. Smith Corporation
• Whirlpool Corporation
• Eureka Forbes Ltd.
• Pentair PLC
• Kaz USA, Inc.
• Mitsubishi Rayon Cleansui Co., Ltd.
• Kent RO Systems Ltd
• Tata Chemicals Ltd.
• Koninklijke Philips N.V.
• EcoWater Systems LLC
• 3M Company
• Ion Exchange Ltd
Also, Read the Full Blog Top Water Purifier Companies Worldwide
Breakup by Technology Type:
• Gravity Purifiers
• RO Purifiers
• UV Purifiers
• Sediment Filter
• Water Softener
• Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Retail Stores
• Direct sales
• Online
Breakup by End-User:
• Industrial
• Commercial
• Household
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance
• Market Outlook
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Reports of IMARC Group:
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/teeth-whitening-products-market-demand-industry-share-size-growth-overview-and-analysis-report-2022-2027
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/nanofibers-market-analysis-report-2022-2027-industry-size-top-companies-share-growth-rate-25-79-opportunity-and-forecast
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/substation-automation-market-report-2022-2027-industry-share-size-growth-insight-demand-and-forecast
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/tissue-diagnostics-market-report-2022-2027-industry-demand-growth-analysis-top-companies-share-size-and-forecast
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/axial-flow-pump-market-size-industry-share-top-leading-companies-growth-analysis-and-report-2022-2027
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
Get a Free Sample Copy of the Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/water-purifier-market/requestsample
Industry Growth:
The global market is majorly driven by increasing concerns over water safety. In line with this, the rising demand for clean and safe drinking water is significantly contributing to market growth. Furthermore, the growing awareness of waterborne diseases and favorable water treatment regulations are positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the key companies are focusing on product innovation, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market position. Moreover, the escalating pollution of water sources and the effect of climate change on water availability are propelling the market. Besides, governments worldwide are implementing regulations and standards for water quality, creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, the rapid technological advancements in water purification systems, including RO, UV, and activated carbon filters, are driving the market by making the purification process more efficient, cost-effective, and accessible to a wider range of customers.
Do you know more information, Contact our analyst at: https://www.imarcgroup.com/water-purifier-market
Key Players Included in Global Water Purifier Market Research Report:
• LG Electronics Inc.
• Unilever PLC/NV
• Panasonic Corporation
• Kinetico Incorporated
• Aquatech International LLC
• GE (General Electric) Appliances
• A.O. Smith Corporation
• Whirlpool Corporation
• Eureka Forbes Ltd.
• Pentair PLC
• Kaz USA, Inc.
• Mitsubishi Rayon Cleansui Co., Ltd.
• Kent RO Systems Ltd
• Tata Chemicals Ltd.
• Koninklijke Philips N.V.
• EcoWater Systems LLC
• 3M Company
• Ion Exchange Ltd
Also, Read the Full Blog Top Water Purifier Companies Worldwide
Breakup by Technology Type:
• Gravity Purifiers
• RO Purifiers
• UV Purifiers
• Sediment Filter
• Water Softener
• Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Retail Stores
• Direct sales
• Online
Breakup by End-User:
• Industrial
• Commercial
• Household
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance
• Market Outlook
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Reports of IMARC Group:
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/teeth-whitening-products-market-demand-industry-share-size-growth-overview-and-analysis-report-2022-2027
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/nanofibers-market-analysis-report-2022-2027-industry-size-top-companies-share-growth-rate-25-79-opportunity-and-forecast
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/substation-automation-market-report-2022-2027-industry-share-size-growth-insight-demand-and-forecast
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/tissue-diagnostics-market-report-2022-2027-industry-demand-growth-analysis-top-companies-share-size-and-forecast
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/axial-flow-pump-market-size-industry-share-top-leading-companies-growth-analysis-and-report-2022-2027
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here