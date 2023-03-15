The Medical Sterile Swabs Market is estimated to be US$ 4.8 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 6.9% - By PMI
The report “Medical Sterile Swabs Market, By Type- Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029”COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Sterile Swabs Market has been growing rapidly in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for these products in healthcare facilities and laboratories worldwide. The COVID-19 pandemic has also significantly increased the demand for medical sterile swabs, particularly for use in COVID-19 testing.
Medical sterile swabs are a critical tool in the healthcare industry for wound care, specimen collection, and general hygiene maintenance. They are designed to be sterile and are typically made of cotton, rayon, or polyester. Medical sterile swabs come in a variety of sizes and shapes, and are often pre-moistened with saline or other solutions for specific uses.
Key Highlights:
• In April 2020, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a new polyester-based Q-tip-type swab for COVID-19 testing from Cleveland-based U.S. Cotton, which already makes 90 billion cotton swabs each year sold under brands including Wal-Mart and Target.
• In June 2020, The CSIR – National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) has developed the prototype of a swab that can be used for sample collection of suspected Covid-19 patients. The project to develop indigenous nasopharyngeal swab was initiated after the government flagged the need for an increased number of swabs.
Analyst View:
Growth in rapid testing procedures
The occurrence of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has created an emergency of rapid testing procedures which has led to an increased demand for sterile swabs for specimen collection. In June 2020, the U.S FDA approved Cue’s health POC COVID-19 test kit which utilizes a swabbing technique to extract nasal samples. In addition, in June 2020, Standard University of Medical initiated its research to launch a self-swabbing test for COVID-19 diagnosis. Thus, the rapid adoption of testing kits has influenced the growth of the target market.
Growing prevalence of infectious diseases
The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in high demand for testing kits. According to Worldometer statistics, on September 25th, 2020, 32,431,856 active cases of coronavirus have been reported and the number is growing day by day. Therefore, a daily record of highest cases has increased the demand for diagnostic tests. For example, India has recorded 5,818,570 cases of active patients as of September 2020. Thus, is likely to surge demand for swabs.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global medical sterile swabs market accounted for 2.4 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 4.8 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.9%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, end-user, and region.
• Depending upon type, the cotton tipped swab segment exhibits highest growth, owing to its user-friendly approach during specimen collection. The cotton tipped swab are disposable. Therefore, the demand for its continuously supply is higher particularly during pandemics.
• In terms of application, the specimen collection application segment is dominating the target market due to the growing number of coronavirus patients globally and surging incidence of other infectious diseases among individuals. According to the worldometer statistics of September 2020, more than 3 million samples were tested to diagnose coronavirus.
• By end-user, hospitals accounted for the highest market share in 2019 as they serve as primary centers for treatment and diagnosis of diseases. The rising number of diagnostic & screening tests are expected to positively affect the market growth.
• By region, the Asia Pacific market is projected to exhibit healthy growth due to the rise in medical swab sales. Currently, India is the most affected country with coronavirus. This has led to higher demand for medical swabs and increased diagnostic procedures around the country. In addition, key players are making huge investments in this market, which in turn, will boost the demand for medical sterile swabs.
Competitive Landscape:
• Biosigma
• Puritan Medical Products
• Dynarex Corporation
• Medical Wire & Equipment Co Ltd.
• Copan Italia
• F.L. Medical
• BD
• Medtronic, Inc.
• Super Brush
• 3M
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Trends and Opportunities:
Advances in technology are driving the development of new and improved sterile swab products, such as swabs with enhanced absorbency and antimicrobial coatings. This is expected to drive demand for these products in a range of applications, including medical diagnostics, surgical procedures, and wound care.
