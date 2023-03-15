Metal Powder Market Overview 2023-2028: Industry Trends, Top Manufacturers, Demand, and Forecast Report
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled,”Metal Powder Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028″, the global metal powder is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.12% during 2023-2028. Metal powder is the base material that is broken down into powder form, which is utilized for the production of the metallic component through the conventional powder metallurgy route. It is obtained by multiple processes, such as atomization, machining and grinding, reduction, and electrolytic precipitation. It is manufactured using numerous metals, including aluminum, iron, molybdenum, gold, nickel, platinum, and lead, which offers versatility while reducing the waste in the production of different parts of metals. As a result, it is widely utilized in the production of crankshaft sprockets, cams, hack pulleys, gears, and bearings, generally deployed across the healthcare, defense, construction, aerospace, and automotive industries.
Industry Demand:
One of the key factors driving the global market is the rising product demand for powder metallurgy methods. Coupled with this, the widespread adoption of metal powder for the metal injection molding process and the manufacturing of additives is providing a boost to the market. Moreover, the increasing usage of metal powders in the fabrication of lightweight elements widely used across the industrial sector is fuelling the demand. Furthermore, continual technological advancements and the rising adoption of three-dimensional (3D) printing in order to reduce cost and increase durability are propelling the market for metal powder. Other factors, such as the growing demand for electrical and electronic goods and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are also positively influencing the market.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
• Advanced Technology & Materials Co. Ltd.
• Allegheny Technologies Incorporated
• Carpenter Technology Corporation
• GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH (Melrose Industries)
• Höganäs AB
• LIBERTY Steel Group
• Molyworks Materials Corporation
• Polema
• RusAL
• Sandvik AB
Breakup by Material:
• Ferrous
• Non-Ferrous
Breakup by Technology:
• Pressing and Sintering
• Metal Injection Molding
• Additive Manufacturing
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Automotive
• Aerospace and Defense
• Healthcare
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance
• Market Outlook
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
