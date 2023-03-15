Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market to Reach US$ 24.2 Billion by 2028 | CAGR of 28.5%
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Real Time Location System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028," The global real time location system market size reached US$ 5.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 24.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 28.5% during 2023-2028.
Real-time location systems (RTLS) are technologies used to track and identify the location of objects or people in real time. It utilizes various technologies, such as GPS, RFID, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and ultrasound, to determine the location of a person or object. It offers various benefits, such as providing real-time location information, which can be used to optimize operations and improve safety. Additionally, it is adopted for security purposes, such as monitoring the location of high-value assets or preventing unauthorized access to restricted areas. RTLS is commonly used in industries such as healthcare, logistics, and manufacturing. It is also used to improve safety in hazardous environments, such as construction sites or oil rigs, by tracking the location of workers and equipment and alerting personnel to potential hazards.
Global Real Time Location System Market Trends:
The wide adoption of RTLS solutions by various industries, such as healthcare, retail, manufacturing, transportation, and logistics, is driving the global market. Moreover, the growing need for accurate tracking and management of assets, such as equipment, vehicles, and inventory, is augmenting the adoption of RTLS solutions. Apart from this, the development of new and advanced technologies, such as Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Ultra-Wideband (UWB), and RFID, is providing a boost to the market. Furthermore, the growing utilization of RTLS in warehouse management is catalyzing the market as RTLS technology can help track the location of goods and inventory in real time, allowing warehouse managers to optimize their operations and reduce costs. Additionally, the need for greater visibility and transparency in supply chain management is further fostering the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
• AeroScout Inc.
• AiRISTA
• Alien Technology
• Axcess International Inc.
• CenTrak Healthcare Company
• DecaWave Limited
• Ekahau Inc.
• Identech Group AG
• Impinj
• Savi Technology
• Sonitor Technologies
• Stanley Healthcare
• TeleTracking Technologies
• Ubisense Group
• Zebra Technologies
Breakup by Component:
• Hardware
• Software
• Services
Breakup by Technology:
• RFID
• Wi-Fi
• UWB
• BLE
• Infrared (IR)
• Ultrasound
• GPS
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Inventory/Asset-Tracking & Management
• Personnel/Staff-Locating & Monitoring
• Access Control/Security
• Environmental Monitoring
• Yard, Dock, Fleet Warehouse-Management & Monitoring
• Supply Chain Management & Operational Automation/Visibility
• Others
Breakup by Vertical:
• Healthcare
• Manufacturing & Automotive
• Retail
• Transportation & Logistics
• Government & Defense
• Education
• Oil & Gas, Mining
• Sports & Entertainment
• Others
Regional Insights:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
