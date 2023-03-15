Power Up Your Ride: Voltix Launches Home EV Chargers for a Cleaner Future
With sustainable home EV Charging solutions by Voltix, rev up for a greener, more eco-friendly commuteDUNNOCK HOUSE, 63 DUNNOCK ROAD, - KY11 8QE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GLASGOW, Scotland (March 7, 2023) - Electric vehicles are growing increasingly prominent and are playing an integral role in reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable transportation. With the recent changes in UK regulations surrounding EV charger compliance, EV charging company Voltix has launched home EV chargers to cater to the increasing demand for reliable and safe charging solutions in the UK, and that too right in the vicinity of your homes.
Voltix, which installs a variety of EV chargers from different brands, which include some of the industry's reputed names like Podpoint, Myenergi Zappi, Easee, Andersen A2, EO Mini Pro, Hypervolt, Tesla Wall Connector, Wallbox, and Zaptec has now launched a number of home EV chargers in a move of democratization of EV charging ecosystem. The various EV charging installation solutions offered are quite diverse in composition, from those requiring a simple and straightforward installation to those with more complex installations requiring specific technical expertise.
With the recent changes in UK regulations surrounding EV charger compliance, Voltix is proud to offer its range of compliant and safe home EV charging solutions. From tethered and untethered options to wall-fitting chargers, Voltix has something for everyone in their range of EV charging solutions. Customers can also rest assured that their EV charger installation will comply with all the necessary regulations and standards.
Voltix's attention to detail and professional standard of work has left a deep impression on those who have made use of their services. It's 5-star rating on both Google and Trustpilot stand testament to its highly effective and convenient EV charging solutions.
One customer stated, "I was very impressed with their attention to detail and professional standard of work. Would highly recommend them to anyone looking for a quality electric car charger installation."
"The quality of work is superb, their knowledge and expertise are brilliant and are incredibly professional. I could not recommend Voltix more highly," another customer said.
Voltix's installation services are not limited to homes. They also provide installations for holiday homes, B&B's, hotels, small businesses, and workplaces. By providing charging solutions in various locations, Voltix is committed to promoting the use of EVs, which is crucial in reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable transport.
With the increasing demand for EVs and the need for reliable and safe charging solutions, Voltix is committed to providing the best possible service to customers across the UK. Their team of experienced installers is available to help customers with their EV charging needs, from initial consultation to installation and ongoing support.
About Voltix
Voltix is a company specializing in Electric Vehicle Charger installations. It has been providing its services to a diverse range of customers in installing ev chargers in their homes and workplaces among many other public places which are easily accessible by many. Our ev charger solutions have been incorporated into a diverse range of places from homes to workplaces, B&Bs, small businesses and even hotels.
If you’re an EV-owner looking forward to getting an easy way to charger your vehicle right in the comfortable vicinity of your home, don’t waste a single second and get in touch with Voltix at voltix-evchargers.com to explore their various models of ev-chargers to make a purchase as per your liking
