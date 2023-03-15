Industrial PC Market Value to Reach US$ 6.6 Billion by 2028 | CAGR of 4.4%
EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Industrial PC Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028," finds that the global industrial PC market size reached US$ 5.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market value to reach US$ 6.6 Billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2023-2028.
An industrial personal computer (PC) is a commercial computing system for large-scale information processing, storage, and communication applications. They are designed specially to work in extreme conditions such as moisture, dust, shocks, high temperatures, and vibrations. They can effectively run numerous human-computer interface (HCI) applications simultaneously and are commonly used for process and machine automation. They are manufactured using industrial-grade parts in an enclosed casing to protect the contents from dust and particulate. They are more efficient, consume less electricity, and have a longer operational life than personal and commercial computers. As a result, industrial PC finds extensive applications in the chemical, healthcare, aerospace and defense, oil and gas, automotive, energy and power, and semiconductor and electronics industries across the globe.
Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/industrial-pc-market/requestsample
Global Industrial PC Market Trends:
Rising automation across industries represents the primary factor driving market growth. Moreover, the increasing use of industrial PCs in industrial units, as it helps enhance production capacities by optimizing the utilization of resources and reducing waste is positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, several technological advancements, such as the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) with industrial PCs to enable the detection of flaws in the product manufacturing system have catalyzed market growth. Besides this, the escalating demand for energy-efficient computing systems is propelling market growth. Furthermore, solid-state drives (SDDs) based on silicon microchips facilitate and enhance digitalized production while ensuring high-speed data transfer and producing less heat. In line with this, the surging adoption of SDDs in industrial PCs is contributing to market growth. Apart from this, the rising use of industrial PCs in solar power and wind turbines, aerospace, transportation management, and industrial automation due to their effective performance and lower energy consumption is another major growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including ongoing research and development (R&D) activities, rapid digitalization in the manufacturing sector, and improvements in information technology (IT) infrastructure, are also anticipated to create a favorable market outlook.
Browse Full Report with TOC : https://www.imarcgroup.com/industrial-pc-market
Key Market Segmentation:
Top Industrial PC Manufacturers:
• ABB Ltd
• Advantech Co. Ltd
• American Portwell Technology Inc. (Posiflex Technology,Inc.)
• Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG
• DFI (Diamond Flower Inc)
• General Electric Co.
• Kontron S&T AG
• Omron Corporation
• Rockwell Automation, Inc
• Schneider Electric SE
• Siemens AG
Breakup by Type:
• Panel IPC
• Rack Mount IPC
• Box IPC
• Embedded IPC
• DIN Rail IPC
• Others
Breakup by Display Type:
• Resistive
• Capacitive
• Others
Breakup by Sales Channel:
• Direct Sales
• Indirect Sales
Breakup by End Use Industry:
• Automotive
• Healthcare
• Chemical
• Aerospace and Defense
• Semiconductor and Electronics
• Energy and Power
• Oil and Gas
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
