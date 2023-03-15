Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,374 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 386,021 in the last 365 days.

Health and Wellness Market to Reach a Value of US$ 4,454.0 Billion by 2028 | CAGR of 3.99%

Health and Wellness Market by IMARC Group

Health and Wellness Market by IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Health and Wellness Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028," the global health and wellness market size reached US$ 3,481.8 Billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 4,454.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.99% during 2023-2028.

Health and wellness include the well-being of the mind, spirit, and body. It involves taking care of physical, mental, and emotional well-being. It comprises getting enough sleep, exercising regularly, eating a balanced diet, and avoiding unhealthy habits, such as smoking and excessive alcohol consumption. It may also involve engaging in diverse activities and managing stress healthily, along with recognizing and accepting emotions, healthily expressing them, and taking time to relax and process emotions. Some of the health and wellness services offered to consumers include wellness tourism, wellness real estate, thermal and mineral springs, and health spas.

Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/health-wellness-market/requestsample

Global Health and Wellness Market Trends:

The growing health consciousness among the masses majorly drives the global market. This can be supported by the rising prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases, including obesity, diabetes, hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD), asthma, osteoporosis, heart stroke, and cardiovascular diseases due to hectic schedules and sedentary lifestyles led by the masses. With the rising awareness among consumers regarding the importance of good health and its connection to overall well-being, this is driving the demand for several products and services that promote healthy lifestyles, such as nutritious food, fitness and wellness products, and preventive healthcare services. Due to the increasing geriatric population, the demand for health and wellness products and services has rapidly increased as they are prone to comorbidities, thus further impacting the market. Apart from this, several government agencies are undertaking initiatives to promote healthy lifestyles and encourage preventive healthcare, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Moreover, various technological advancements in health-related information and products, including fitness bands and trackers, are creating a positive market outlook.

Browse Full Report with TOC : https://www.imarcgroup.com/health-wellness-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined with some of the key players include:

• Amway Corp.
• Bayer AG
• Danone
• David Lloyd Leisure Ltd.
• Fitness First
• Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
• Holland & Barrett Retail Limited
• L’Oréal SA
• Nestlé SA
• Procter & Gambl
• Unilever
• Vitabiotics Ltd. etc.

Product Type Insights:

• Functional Foods and Beverages
• Beauty and Personal Care Products
• Preventive and Personalized Medicinal Products
• Others

Functionality Insights:

• Nutrition & Weight Management
• Heart & Gut Health
• Immunity
• Bone Health
• Skin Health
• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Browse More Research Reports:

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/top-10-pharmaceutical-packaging-companies-in-india-imarc-group
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/top-energy-drink-companies-worldwide-in-2023-by-imarc-group
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/top-10-solar-pv-inverter-manufacturers-worldwide-by-imarc-group
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/top-5-home-security-system-manufacturers-worldwide-2023-by-imarc-group
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/top-submersible-pumps-manufacturers-water-pumps-worldwide-in-2023-by-imarc-group
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/top-stevia-manufacturers-worldwide-in-2023-by-imarc-group

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here

You just read:

Health and Wellness Market to Reach a Value of US$ 4,454.0 Billion by 2028 | CAGR of 3.99%

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more