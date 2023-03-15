India Online Food Delivery Market Expects to Exhibit a CAGR of 28.5% during 2023-2028
EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "India Online Food Delivery Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028," finds that the India online food delivery market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 28.5% during 2023-2028. Online food delivery includes ordering and delivering food items to customers. It includes ordering food through various food delivery applications and websites on computers or smartphones from various restaurants. These applications also allow the consumer to register and uphold an account to make frequent orders and use suitable payment methods. In addition, they provide various benefits to food service providers such as increased revenue, reduced labor expenses and reduced errors. Owing to these benefits, online food delivery is gaining traction among consumers and food service providers across India.
Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-online-food-delivery-market/requestsample
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry. Some of the leading players include:
• Zomato
• Swiggy
• Foodpanda
• Bundl Technologies
• Fasso's
• Domino's, etc.
India Online Food Delivery Market Trends:
The market is primarily driven by the rising internet penetration and surging sales of smartphones across the country. In addition, the growing working population and the inflating disposable incomes of individuals represent another major growth-inducing factor. Online food delivery offers consumers a wide range of food items available on their smartphones that can be quickly delivered to their doorsteps. Besides this, the leading market players are also targeting smaller cities that have strong growth potential as they are less developed markets to expand their consumer base. Moreover, with the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), players like Zomato, Domino's Pizza Inc., and McDonald's Corporation have introduced contactless delivery services to ensure that the food is delivered safely with adequate social distancing measures. This, coupled with the rising trend of on-the-go food items and home delivery models that offer ready-to-eat (RTE) items and cheaper food delivery options, are positively influencing the market growth.
Browse Full Report with TOC : https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-online-food-delivery-market
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Platform Type:
• Mobile Applications
• Websites
Breakup by Business Model:
• Order Focused
• Logistics Based
• Full-Service
Breakup by Payment Method:
• Online
• Cash on Delivery (COD)
Regional Insights:
• North India
• West and Central India
• South India
• East India
Browse More Research Reports:
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/list-of-top-circuit-breaker-manufacturers-worldwide-in-2023-by-imarc-group
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/top-emulsifiers-manufacturers-worldwide-in-2023-by-imarc-group
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/top-pulse-oximeter-companies-worldwide-in-2023-imarc-group
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/leading-nipt-testing-companies-brands-worldwide-in-2023-by-imarc-group
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/smart-toys-market-grow-at-cagr-of-16-97-during-2022-2027
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/top-veterinary-medicine-companies-in-india-2023-by-imarc-group
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-online-food-delivery-market/requestsample
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry. Some of the leading players include:
• Zomato
• Swiggy
• Foodpanda
• Bundl Technologies
• Fasso's
• Domino's, etc.
India Online Food Delivery Market Trends:
The market is primarily driven by the rising internet penetration and surging sales of smartphones across the country. In addition, the growing working population and the inflating disposable incomes of individuals represent another major growth-inducing factor. Online food delivery offers consumers a wide range of food items available on their smartphones that can be quickly delivered to their doorsteps. Besides this, the leading market players are also targeting smaller cities that have strong growth potential as they are less developed markets to expand their consumer base. Moreover, with the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), players like Zomato, Domino's Pizza Inc., and McDonald's Corporation have introduced contactless delivery services to ensure that the food is delivered safely with adequate social distancing measures. This, coupled with the rising trend of on-the-go food items and home delivery models that offer ready-to-eat (RTE) items and cheaper food delivery options, are positively influencing the market growth.
Browse Full Report with TOC : https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-online-food-delivery-market
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Platform Type:
• Mobile Applications
• Websites
Breakup by Business Model:
• Order Focused
• Logistics Based
• Full-Service
Breakup by Payment Method:
• Online
• Cash on Delivery (COD)
Regional Insights:
• North India
• West and Central India
• South India
• East India
Browse More Research Reports:
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/list-of-top-circuit-breaker-manufacturers-worldwide-in-2023-by-imarc-group
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/top-emulsifiers-manufacturers-worldwide-in-2023-by-imarc-group
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/top-pulse-oximeter-companies-worldwide-in-2023-imarc-group
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/leading-nipt-testing-companies-brands-worldwide-in-2023-by-imarc-group
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/smart-toys-market-grow-at-cagr-of-16-97-during-2022-2027
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/top-veterinary-medicine-companies-in-india-2023-by-imarc-group
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here