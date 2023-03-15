Paper Packaging Market Size, Trends, Share, Growth, Key Players, Industry Insights, Analysis and Forecast 2023-2028
The report has segmented the global paper packaging market on the basis of product type, grade, packaging level, end-use industry and region.ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “𝐏𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖,” The global paper packaging market size reached US$ 416.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 503.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% during 2023-2028.
Paper packaging is a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to plastic packaging. It is made from renewable resources and is biodegradable, recyclable, and compostable. Paper packaging is used to pack a variety of products, including food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods. It is available in various forms, such as paper bags, boxes, cartons, and envelopes. Paper packaging is lightweight, durable, and cost-effective, thus making it a popular choice for both manufacturers and consumers. Additionally, the printing and branding options available with paper packaging provide businesses with an opportunity to showcase their products and build their brand image.
𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞: https://www.imarcgroup.com/paper-packaging-market/requestsample
Global Paper Packaging Market Trends:
The increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions represents a key factor driving the market growth across the globe. In line with this, the rising consumer awareness about the environmental impact of plastic packaging and stringent regulations on plastic use and disposal are contributing to the growth of the market. In addition to this, the significant expansion of e-commerce industry and increasing home delivery services has led to an increase in the demand for paper-based packaging solutions that are lightweight, easy to handle, and provide protection to products during transit, thus driving the market. Apart from this, the rising demand for convenience foods, beverages, and personal care products and the increasing focus of manufacturers on reducing the carbon footprint of their packaging operations and supply chains are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Paper Packaging Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the paper packaging market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Amcor Limited
• DS Smith Plc
• Evergreen Packaging, LLC
• Holmen Group
• Hood Packaging Corporation
• Huhtamäki Oyj
• International Paper
• Kapstone LLC
• Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
• Mondi plc
• Pratt Industries
• WestRock Group
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Breakup by Product Type:
• Corrugated Boxes
• Folding Boxes and Cases
• Liquid Paperboard Cartons
• Paper Bags and Sacks
• Others
Breakup by Grade:
• Solid Bleached
• Coated Recycled
• Uncoated Recycled
• Others
Breakup by Packaging Level:
• Primary Packaging
• Secondary Packaging
• Tertiary Packaging
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
• Food
• Beverages
• Personal Care and Home Care
• Healthcare
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)
• Middle East and Africa ( Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)
𝗔𝘀𝗸 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝟭𝟬% 𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗰𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗱 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1837&flag=C
This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:
US Paper Cups and Paper Plates Market
Plastic Processing Machinery Market
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here