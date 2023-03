Paper Packaging Market Size, Trends, Share, Growth, Key Players, Industry Insights, Analysis and Forecast 2023-2028

The report has segmented the global paper packaging market on the basis of product type, grade, packaging level, end-use industry and region.

ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, March 15, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled โ€œ๐๐š๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ ๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ, ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž, ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž, ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก, ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ–,โ€ The global paper packaging market size reached US$ 416.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 503.1 Billion by 2028 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% during 2023-2028.Paper packaging is a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to plastic packaging. It is made from renewable resources and is biodegradable, recyclable, and compostable. Paper packaging is used to pack a variety of products, including food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods. It is available in various forms, such as paper bags, boxes, cartons, and envelopes. Paper packaging is lightweight, durable, and cost-effective, thus making it a popular choice for both manufacturers and consumers. Additionally, the printing and branding options available with paper packaging provide businesses with an opportunity to showcase their products and build their brand image.๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐ž๐ž ๐ฌ๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐›๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ก๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž: https://www.imarcgroup.com/paper-packaging-market/requestsample Global Paper Packaging Market Trends:The increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions represents a key factor driving the market growth across the globe. In line with this, the rising consumer awareness about the environmental impact of plastic packaging and stringent regulations on plastic use and disposal are contributing to the growth of the market. In addition to this, the significant expansion of e-commerce industry and increasing home delivery services has led to an increase in the demand for paper-based packaging solutions that are lightweight, easy to handle, and provide protection to products during transit, thus driving the market. Apart from this, the rising demand for convenience foods, beverages, and personal care products and the increasing focus of manufacturers on reducing the carbon footprint of their packaging operations and supply chains are creating a positive outlook for the market.Paper Packaging Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:Competitive Landscape With Key Players:The competitive landscape of the paper packaging market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Some of these key players include:โ€ข Amcor Limitedโ€ข DS Smith Plcโ€ข Evergreen Packaging, LLCโ€ข Holmen Groupโ€ข Hood Packaging Corporationโ€ข Huhtamรคki Oyjโ€ข International Paperโ€ข Kapstone LLCโ€ข Mayr-Melnhof Karton AGโ€ข Mondi plcโ€ข Pratt Industriesโ€ข WestRock GroupKey Market Segmentation:The report has segmented the market into the following categories:Breakup by Product Type:โ€ข Corrugated Boxesโ€ข Folding Boxes and Casesโ€ข Liquid Paperboard Cartonsโ€ข Paper Bags and Sacksโ€ข OthersBreakup by Grade:โ€ข Solid Bleachedโ€ข Coated Recycledโ€ข Uncoated Recycledโ€ข OthersBreakup by Packaging Level:โ€ข Primary Packagingโ€ข Secondary Packagingโ€ข Tertiary PackagingBreakup by End-Use Industry:โ€ข Foodโ€ข Beveragesโ€ข Personal Care and Home Careโ€ข Healthcareโ€ข OthersBreakup by Region:โ€ข Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)โ€ข North America (United States, Canada)โ€ข Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)โ€ข Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)โ€ข Middle East and Africa ( Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)๐—”๐˜€๐—ธ ๐—”๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜†๐˜€๐˜ ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐Ÿญ๐Ÿฌ% ๐—ณ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฒ ๐—ฐ๐˜‚๐˜€๐˜๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ถ๐˜‡๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1837&flag=C This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.Key highlights of the report:โ€ข Market Performance (2017-2022)โ€ข Market Outlook (2023-2028)โ€ข Porterโ€™s Five Forces Analysisโ€ข Market Drivers and Success Factorsโ€ข SWOT Analysisโ€ข Value Chainโ€ข Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive LandscapeIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ฌ๐ž ๐Ž๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ ๐‘๐ž๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ:About Us:IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARCโ€™s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companyโ€™s expertise.Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.