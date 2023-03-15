Microgreens Market Price Trends, Industry Growth, Regional Demand, Analysis Report 2023-2028
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Microgreens Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global microgreens market size reached US$ 1,522 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2,470 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% during 2023-2028. Microgreens are seedlings and shoots of vegetables that are picked just after the first leaves have developed. They are primarily grown by utilizing indoor vertical and greenhouse farming methods, as they require a lot of attention and a regulated environment. They contain several vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that aid in preventing chronic medical ailments, managing weight, enhancing immunity, and promoting mental well-being. Additionally, they are widely used to improve the color, flavor, aroma, and texture of numerous food items, including pasta, pizza, salads, and omelets. Some of the common types of microgreens are broccoli, cabbage, carrots, onion, quinoa, cauliflower, cucumber, arugula, peas, basil, radish, and cress.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:
• 2BFresh (Teshuva Agricultural Projects Ltd.)
• AeroFarms
• Bowery Farming Inc.
• Farmbox Greens LLC (Charlie’s Produce)
• Fresh Origins, GoodLeaf Farms (TruLeaf)
• Gotham Greens
• Living Earth Farm
• Madar Farms
• Metro Microgreens
• The Chef’s Garden Inc.
Browse a Detailed Summary of the Research Report with TOC: https://www.imarcgroup.com/microgreens-market
Industry Growth:
The growing adoption of indoor farming techniques is driving the global market. Along with this, the rising utilization of farm mechanization and growing awareness regarding high-tech farming methods such as aeroponics, hydroponics, and aquaponics to enhance the yield and quality of value-rich crops are further contributing to the market. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of microgreens-based ingredients by the cosmetics and personal care industry to produce a diversified range of skincare products is impacting the market favorably. Other factors, such as extensive research and development (R&D) activities, the emerging e-commerce sector, and inflating disposable income levels of the masses, are also influencing the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
• Broccoli
• Cabbage
• Cauliflower
• Arugula
• Peas
• Basil
• Radish
• Others
Breakup by Farming Method:
• Indoor Vertical Farming
• Commercial Greenhouses
• Others
Breakup by End-Use:
• Residential
• Commercial
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Retail Stores
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance
• Market Outlook
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
