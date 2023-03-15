Baby Care Products Market Size In India, Top Brands Overview, Industry Share, Demand and Report 2023-2028
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Indian Baby Care Products Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the India baby care products market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.95% during 2023-2028. Baby care products are designed to help parents keep their infants safe, healthy, and happy. They include diapers, wipes, clothing, bedding, toys, and food products. They are required throughout the baby's growing stages as they are essential for daily care and are adopted to make baby life easy and convenient. Additionally, they comprise cleansers, oil, lotion, diaper rash ointment, soaps, shampoos, and powder. These products are generally produced using milk cream, almond oil, butter, shea butter, aloe vera, jojoba oil, and mild and hydrating ingredients. The demand for baby care products is rising across India due to the growing consciousness among parents.
Industry Growth:
The growing awareness among parents majorly drives the market in India. Coupled with the rising prevalence of rashes, discomfort, skin allergies, and similar skin-related issues among newborn babies are significantly supporting the market. As parents and caretakers are seeking for best baby care products in order to ensure the health and safety of their children, is propelling the product demand across the country. Moreover, the increasing shift toward organic and natural products that are free from harsh chemicals and artificial ingredients has encouraged numerous leading players to heavily invest in the launching of organically produced baby care products, further contributing to the market.
Industry Demand:
Apart from this, the easy availability of products through organized distribution channels, such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies or drug stores, and online stores, is positively influencing the sales of baby care products across the country. In line with this, the launch of promotional campaigns to improve awareness and sales of baby care products through digital marketing, traditional advertising, and social media is providing a thrust to the market. Furthermore, the development of products with unique features and benefits that are tailored to meet the needs of parents and caretakers is creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors driving the market include rapid urbanization, inflating disposable income levels of individuals and the advent of home delivery models.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:
• Artsana S.p.A
• Dabur India Ltd
• Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.
• Johnson & Johnson
• Kimberly-Clark Corporation
• Me N Moms Private Ltd.
• Nestle S.A
• Pigeon Corporation
• Procter & Gamble Company
• Unicharm Corporation
Breakup by Product Type:
• Baby Skin Care
• Baby Hair Care
• Baby Toiletries
o Baby Bath Products and Fragrances
o Baby Diapers and Wipes
• Baby Food and Beverages
Breakup by Category:
• Premium
• Mass
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Pharmacies/Drug Stores
• Online Stores
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North India
• West and Central India
• South India
• East India
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance
• Market Outlook
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
