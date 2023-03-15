Submit Release
India Hydrogen Peroxide Market Value To Reach US$ 243.5 Million by 2028 | CAGR of 6%

DELHI, INDIA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "India Hydrogen Peroxide Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028," finds that the India hydrogen peroxide market size reached US$ 169.4 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market value to reach US$ 243.5 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) is a pale blue, clear liquid that can easily break down or decompose into water and oxygen and is slightly more viscous than water. It is unstable in nature and plays a key role in host defense and oxidative biosynthetic reactions. It is also active against various microorganisms, including viruses, bacteria, fungi, yeasts, and spores. Consequently, it is used to cleanse tools and combat excessive microbial growth in water systems and cooling towers. Owing to these properties, hydrogen peroxide is widely adopted across various industries across India.

Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-hydrogen-peroxide-market/requestsample

India Hydrogen Peroxide Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing utilization of hydrogen peroxide as a disinfectant in the food and beverage (F&B) industry. In addition, the rising product adoption in the pulp and paper industry as a bleaching agent represents another major growth. Besides this, the Government of India has introduced several environmental laws and regulations to promote the use of hydrogen peroxide due to its emission-free and eco-friendly properties. This, coupled with the increasing applications of hydrogen peroxide in water treatment and pollution control procedures, is positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, with the recent outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, hydrogen peroxide is widely used in sanitizers and other hygienic products, which is also creating a positive market outlook across the country.

Browse Full Report with TOC: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-hydrogen-peroxide-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:

• Chemical Synthesis
• Bleaching
• Disinfectant
• Cleaning and Etching
• Others

Breakup by End Use:

• Pulp and Paper
• Food and Beverages
• Water Treatment
• Textiles and Laundry
• Oil and Gas
• Healthcare
• Electronics
• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North India
• West and Central India
• South India
• East India

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

